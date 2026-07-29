Blue Jackets to simulcast games on TV and radio beginning with 2026-27 season

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced today that beginning with the 2026-27 National Hockey League season, all Blue Jackets game broadcasts will be simulcast across television and radio platforms, allowing fans to experience the same live game coverage whether watching on television or listening on the radio. Under the new format, the television broadcast audio feed will be carried on the club's radio network, including flagship station 97.1 The Fan in Columbus.

While the club’s television distribution plans are still being finalized, fans will continue to follow the action on the ice courtesy of the broadcast team of Steve Mears on play-by-play with former Blue Jacket Jody Shelley providing color analysis. The new format will provide radio listeners expert analysis from Shelley, who has become a regular presence on national league broadcasts on TNT and Amazon Prime’s weekly coverage across Canada. Mears, who is a former NHL Network studio host, has called NHL games on both radio and TV since 2006, providing national play-by-play for numerous high-profile events, including the Stanley Cup Final, All-Star Games, outdoor games and the IIHF World Junior Championships.

The contract of radio play-by-play broadcaster Bob McElligott was not renewed. Dylan Tyrer, who has served as a host on CBJ radio for the past seven years, will continue in that role for radio broadcasts.

“Bob McElligott has made significant contributions to the Blue Jackets organization on the air and in the community over the past 17 years,” said club Vice President of Business Intelligence & Broadcasting Marc Gregory. “Bob’s voice was at the heart of many of our club’s unforgettable moments and helped shape memories that will live on for years to come. We sincerely thank him and wish him nothing but success moving forward.”