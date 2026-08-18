Blue Jackets name Josh Hunter as the new Public Address Announcer

Hunter brings a wealth of experience from both professional and collegiate sports.

cbj team update
By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have named Josh Hunter as the club’s new public address announcer, beginning with the 2026-27 NHL season. Hunter brings a wealth of experience from both professional and collegiate sports, enhancing the game-day atmosphere for fans.

Hunter brings extensive experience across professional and collegiate sports, having served as the public address voice for the NHL's Seattle Kraken, the University of Wyoming football team and the AHL’s Colorado Eagles. His resume also includes work with the NHL's Colorado Avalanche, MLS's Colorado Rapids, the NFL's Denver Broncos, U.S. Soccer and major international sporting events. Most recently, he served as a public address announcer for the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches at Seattle Stadium.

Hunter succeeds Greg Murray, who retired following the 2025-26 season after serving as the Blue Jackets’ public address announcer for 25 years and more than 1,000 games.

Hunter will make his Blue Jackets debut when the club plays its first preseason game on Monday, Sept. 21 against the Detroit Red Wings. The Blue Jackets open the 2026-27 regular season at Nationwide Arena on Thursday, Oct. 1, against the Buffalo Sabres. Both games are slated to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

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