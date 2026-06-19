2026 NHL draft preview: The top players in our annual consensus rankings

The Blue Jackets own the 14th pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, which begins next Friday night in Buffalo.

Sound familiar?

A year ago, Columbus had that same pick and selected defenseman Jackson Smith, a smooth-skating, high-scoring blueliner who went on to have an excellent freshman season at Penn State.

This time around, a bevy of options are on the table for the Blue Jackets, both among potential picks as well as how they might use the 14th overall selection.

Analysts say this year’s draft doesn’t have quite the high-end talent as some previous seasons, and opinions differ on prospects from the top pick all the way on down. Then there’s also the reality that after missing the playoffs by mere points the past two seasons, the Blue Jackets are looking to make an immediate upgrade to the roster, and general manager Don Waddell has said he wouldn’t be against trading the pick to help the current squad.

It sets up what could be a dramatic couple of days around the draft, but the most important pieces are the players who are set to hear their names called at KeyBank Center.

So who are the players who might be on the board when the Blue Jackets are on the clock – as well as those who are in the running to hear their names when the Toronto Maple Leafs kick things off with the No. 1 overall selection?

With the draft now just 10 days away, today we debut our annual consensus draft poll. This piece should allow fans a chance to get to know the top players ahead of next Friday night’s first round.

Methodology

The poll in this story combines the NHL draft rankings of 14 different media and scouting experts, all mixed into one to give CBJ fans a look at the players that could be available where Columbus will select in the first round and perhaps even beyond.

To create the consensus poll, we took each of the 14 rankings and assigned points to the top 32 players listed. The top player in each draft ranking received 32 points, the second 31, and so on until one point was given to the No. 32-rated player. We then combined all the results to come up with a consensus poll of the top players in the draft.

It's important to note this is not the draft board being used by the Blue Jackets' front office, but merely a way to get a sense of how the prospects available are viewed by the hockey world at large going into the draft.

The rankings used include those produced by Corey Pronman (The Athletic), Scott Wheeler (The Athletic), Chris Peters (FloHockey), Steven Ellis (Daily Faceoff), Craig Button (TSN), Sam Cosentino (Sportsnet), Jason Bukala (Sportsnet), Peter Baracchini (The Hockey Writers) and Byron Bader (HockeyProspecting.com) as well as those produced by NHL Network, EliteProspects.com, McKeen's Hockey, HockeyProspect.com and Smaht Scouting.

In all, 63 players appeared on the different lists, with just 12 players appearing in the top 32 of all 14 rankings.

Takeaways

Breaking down the numbers and trends shows a few things fans should be aware of going into the draft.

The Race for No. 1: A year ago, this wouldn’t have been a debate after left wing Gavin McKenna put up historic numbers for Medicine Hat of the Western Hockey League. Then, taking advantage of the rule change that allowed Canadian juniors to suit up in college hockey, McKenna went on to be one of the top scorers in college hockey during a whirlwind season at Penn State. Still, the jury is a bit out on McKenna given his lack of size, the fact that he's a wing and not a center, and the sometimes-mercurial nature of his game; 11 of our 14 rankings had him as the top player in the draft, but that means three did not. His pure offensive talent will be hard to pass up, though, when Toronto picks No. 1. Other players to be ranked first in our polls are Swedish wing Ivar Stenberg, high-scoring defenseman Chase Reid and Swedish center Viggo Björck.

Defense Stands Out: For the second out of three years, there may be a run on defensemen at the top of the draft. In 2024, six of the first 12 players chosen patrolled the blue line; this year, seven of the top 14 players in our consensus pull are defensemen. Only two of the top 12 players in our rankings are listed as centers by NHL Central Scouting, so those looking to improve down the middle may have to reach as the first round goes on.

A Foreign Influence: Hockey is an international game, and this year’s draft drives that home yet again. Fourteen of the top 33 picks (yes, 33; we had a tie at 32) in our consensus poll were born overseas, led by six players from Sweden. Three players hail from Russia and Finland, while there are lone prospects from Latvia and Czechia. Canada leads the way with 13 prospects in our rankings, with six Americans featured.

Going even further, prospects from Lithuania (Simon Ignatavicius) and even the Cayman Islands (Jaxon Cover and Ryder Cali) expected to be chosen in this year's draft.

Where They Played: The NCAA/CHL rule change muddies the waters a bit – a number of players who shined north of the border last season are expected to continue their careers in college hockey – but it’s still always interesting to see where the top 32 players skated a year ago.

For the second year in a row, the consensus poll is led by seven players who spent this past season in Canada’s Western Hockey League, while six spent last year playing in Sweden. Five players each hail from NCAA hockey and the Ontario Hockey League, while four are from the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League. Two prospects spent this past year playing in Finland, while one each spent last season with the U.S. National Team Development Program, in the USHL, skating in Russia and playing in Germany.

Meet The Prospects

Stats and profiles of the top 33 players in our consensus poll follow. Heights and weights are from the NHL Scouting Combine when available, while positions are those listed by NHL Central Scouting.

1. LW Gavin McKenna

5-11¼, 170/Penn State (NCAA)/No. 1-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting

The unanimous No. 1 pick coming into the season took center stage this year as he made the leap from the WHL to NCAA – making him the face for a new era of hockey development. McKenna’s time with the Medicine Hat Tigers didn’t fall short of greatness: 129 points in 56 games in 2024-25, a WHL championship, multiple Team Canada appearances and capturing CHL player of the year honors (making him the third-youngest player to earn the accolade behind Sidney Crosby and John Tavares). His ability to mirror this success, sporting his creative hockey IQ and unmatched scoring ability, made him a standout at Penn State. Going 15-36-51 in 35 games played, plus a Big Ten scoring title attached to his name, easily earned him Big Ten Freshman of the Year. It’s safe to say that McKenna is no stranger to the pressures that come with being No. 1, and it’s likely that trend will continue.

2. LW Ivar Stenberg

5-11, 183/Frölunda HC (Sweden)/No. 1-ranked International skater by NHL Central Scouting

Hailing from the Swedish Hockey League, Stenberg finds himself among the ranks of generational talents. Ending the year notching 11 goals and 22 assists for 33 points in 43 games played this season, Stenber became the first 18-year-old to score this many points in his home country’s top league since Daniel (42) and Henrik (34) Sedin in 1998-99. The 2026 World Junior Championship gold medalist earned much credit for his two-way abilities, putting himself five steps ahead of his on-ice opponents. He shined on the international stage, as well, posting a 4-6-10 line in seven games at the World Juniors and adding four goals and eight points in eight games at the World Championships.

3. RHD Chase Reid

6-2½, 190/Soo (OHL)/No. 2-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting

Highly regarded as the top defensive choice, Reid’s path to the draft is decorated with the sights and sounds of a red goal horn blaring throughout whatever rink he stepped foot in. Averaging more than a point per game for the Greyhounds, Reid notched 48 in 45 games played – 18 of those being goals – to lead OHL rookies in points even with playing less games than the average player. Reid hails from the Mitten State, opting to take his elite vision and skilled transitional abilities to Michigan State for the 2026-27 season (where he will be playing with 2024 No. 4 pick Cayden Lindstrom). Reid’s dynamic two-way abilities are set to make him a great fit wherever he is needed most – an invaluable trait any organization wants out of its players.

4. C Caleb Malhotra

6-1¾, 185/Brantford (OHL)/No. 6-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting

The answer to the question of if Malhotra is related to the Vancouver Canucks’ new head coach is yes. But his father Manny, a previous NHLer and Blue Jacket, is not the reason he’s here on this list. Malhotra’s time with the Bulldogs earned him top-prospect status after quickly ascending to time on the PK unit and averaging 1.25 points per game. And he didn’t quit there. Despite being a rookie, the Toronto native became widely respected for making smart decisions with the puck and productive scoring abilities, posting a line of 29-55-84 in 67 games. Malhotra still needs to increase his strength for his;stature, however, his commitment to Boston University for the 2026-27 season will target more of those weaknesses and make them no more. Overall, Malhotra is considered a complete player and potentially the top centerman in this draft class.

5. LHD Carson Carels

6-1¾, 198/Prince George (WHL)/No. 3-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting

The big defenseman is not shy when it comes to his playing style. He’ll utilize his physicality and fear-inducing slapshot to create noise on both ends of the ice. The Canadian finished this past season with the Cougars as a finalist for WHL Defenseman of the Year while placing fifth among defenseman in goals (20) and fourth in points (73) across the league. So while he can lock down the defensive zone, claiming a plus-23 rating, his offensive drive makes him a dynamic player capable of providing what’s best for the game’s context. The Cougars’ alternate captain also found himself playing with Team Canada at the World Juniors, earning a bronze medal while playing a vital role on the PP2. He’s set to go to North Dakota, joining fellow top defensive prospect Keaton Verhoeff.

6. C Viggo Björck

5-9, 180/Djurgårdens IF (Sweden)/No. 4-ranked International skater by NHL Central Scouting

Despite his lack of height, Björck knows how to make an impact on the ice. Whether it’s scoring goals, setting up plays or making smart defensive decisions, the Swedish centerman garners much attention for the presence he brings to his team. From capturing the gold medal for Team Sweden at the World Junior Championship or putting up the best plus/minus (plus-38) in the J20 Nationell in 2024-25, Björck racked up the individual accolades and now has a laundry list of achievements to his name. Björck has become a player to depend on, as he excels in breaking scoring records, relishes in the pressure-filled faceoffs and – not to mention – is more than aware of the expectations that come with playing at the highest level, having multiple familial ties to professional hockey in both his dad, Jesper (Vegas Golden Knights scout), and brother, Wilson (Vancouver Canucks draft pick). After posting 27 goals and 74 points with the U-20 team two seasons ago, Björck had a 6-9-15 line in 42 games in the SHL this year and shined at the World Juniors (3-6-9 in seven games) and World Championships (1-5-6 in eight games).

7. RHD Keaton Verhoeff

6-4, 215/North Dakota (NCAA)/No. 4-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting

Another high-profile athlete to make the switch from the CHL to NCAA, showcasing the ever-changing layout of hockey development. Verhoeff may be tethered into the blue line, but his nose for the net stretches those boundaries, garnering his reputation as an offensive defenseman. Posting a line of 21-24-45 in 63 games played in 2024-25 at just 16 years old, he scored the third-most goals in WHL history by someone his age or younger while with the Victoria Royals. As he evolved at the collegiate level, Verhoeff’s anchored North Dakota’s defensive corps during its Frozen Four run. Despite coming up short, the WHL Rookie of the Year finalist etched 20 points next to his name during the campaign, boasting his right-handed shot from the Fighting Hawks all the way to Team Canada and the international stage.

8. LHD Alberts Šmits

6-2¾, 209/EHC München (Germany)/No. 2-ranked International skater by NHL Central Scouting

One thing that Šmits holds over any others on this list is his status as an Olympian. Šmits represented Latvia at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics, where his country notably completed a 4-3 upset over Germany. The defenseman split time this year with München and Jukurit (Finland) this season, getting minutes with Jukurit’s first and junior teams, playing in 43 games across the two this season with 12 goals and 23 points. Where Šmits’ talents took center stage, though, was during the World Junior Championship, where he held leadership roles and consistently earned honors as a top-three player on the team while posting a 1-4-5 line in five games. Whether the puck is on or off his stick, he executes his plays with zero hesitation, aiding his success wherever he lands. Šmits has the opportunity to become just the second Latvian to be drafted in the first round, preceded by Zemgus Girgensons in 2012.

9. RHD Daxon Rudolph

6-2½, 205/Prince Albert (WHL)/No. 5-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting

Fitting in the trend of two-way defensemen, Rudolph’s ability to shine on both ends of the ice shot him up the ranking charts. Rudolph entered the WHL with a lot of hype: CSSHL U18 First All-Star Team, Most Valuable Player and Top Freshman. Rudolph went from a 41-point season his first year with Prince Albert to notching a 28-50-78 line with a plus-32 rating in 68 games while placing third among league blueliners in goals. He also shined in the playoffs with nine goals and 18 assists to tie for the league lead in postseason scoring. Rudolph’s highly productive year lured him to the NCAA, where his one-on-one confidence and vision of the ice will be displayed with the reigning national champions, Denver University.

10. LW Wyatt Cullen

6-1, 183/U.S. National Team Development Program/No. 13-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting

This isn’t the first time the name Cullen’s been said around the NHL. The son of 21-year veteran Matt Cullen, Wyatt proved to be more than just his name, standing out among his fellow Americans on the USNTDP. Cullen’s growth – both literally and figuratively after growing eight inches the past two years – adds to his well-rounded hockey IQ. He thinks quick on his feet, is always 10 steps ahead, and now has the physicality to make it hard to knock him off the puck. While he’s still adjusting to this new development, Cullen put up 45 points in 40 games played, and could’ve produced more had he not faced multiple injuries. Cullen is committed to the University of Minnesota, where the winger can likely take more time to mature in his body.

11 (tie). LW Ethan Belchetz

6-5, 230/Windsor (OHL)/No. 9-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting

Belchetz’s game is about as grand as his stature, as he wears No. 61 in honor of Rick Nash and boasts a similar style of play. His ever-evolving game keeps scouts on their toes and makes him a promising prospect for years to come. When beginning his stretch in the OHL, the Ontario native earned himself a spot on the OHL Second All-Rookie Team, posting a line of 17-21-38 in 56 games for the Spitfires. But in keeping with his trends, Belchetz didn’t let an impressive rookie season be his claim to fame. He went on to sport a point-per-game season in 2025-26, scoring 34 goals and providing 25 assists to total 59 points in 57 games played. Belchetz is committed to take his talents to Michigan State for the 2026-27 season, looking to strengthen his physicality and show off his instinctive backhand shot after suffering a season-ending clavicle injury.

11 (tie). LHD Malte Gustafsson

6-4½, 203/HV71 (Sweden)/No. 7-ranked International skater by NHL Central Scouting

In an age where defensemen spend much time in the offensive zone, Gustafsson anchors himself in his own end. Gustafsson isn’t necessarily going to explode the stat sheet – his three points, all assists, in 27 games played in the SHL showed that. What he is going to do, however, is utilize his size and IQ to help with mobilizing the transition into the offensive zone. The Swedish defenseman found time in all on-ice scenarios: 5-on-5, the power play and the penalty kill. At the international level, Gustafsson earned leadership status, donning an “A” on his sweater for the Hlinka and U-18 Worlds, and showed more offense at the U-18s with a goal and five assists in six games. With his size and smarts, he can be a consistent force on the blueline.

13. C Tynan Lawrence

6-0½, 183/Boston University (NCAA)/No. 7-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting

A USHL standout with Muskegon, Lawrence made waves in his rookie year for nearly posting a point-per-game season at the age of 16. The centerman earned a spot on the All-Rookie team, a Clark Cup Championship and tournament MVP in that 2024-25 stretch. Lawrence then assumed the captain role, putting up a 10-7-17 stat line in 13 games played last year. However, he left halfway through the season to play at the collegiate level, where he experienced some growing pains. It’s important to note that Lawrence has searched for ways to challenge himself. Despite being a young player, the New Brunswick native made the jump to Boston University, opting to play a more physical game compared to the USHL. So while Lawrence’s time with the Terriers wasn’t showstopping – scoring just seven points in 18 games – he’s clearly demonstrated his desire to round out his game and prepare himself for the opportunity to play at the higher levels.

14. RHD Ryan Lin

5-11¼, 180/Vancouver (WHL)/No. 16-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting

While Lin fits the bill for a productive defenseman, you’re not going to see him lighting the lamp as often. Lin posted 57 points in 53 games played last season, but of those points, just 14 were goals. In his rookie season, a similar trend was visible. Scoring just five goals, Lin ended the year with 53 points in 60 games played. This is a testament to his ability to see the ice, setting up the play for his teammates to then bask in the glory. And his efforts weren’t in vain. Lin earned a spot on the CHL All-Rookie Team and had the most assists by a rookie (48) in the 2024-25 campaign. The Vancouver Giants’ alternate captain also got some ice time with Team Canada in two U-18 Worlds, earning a gold medal with the team in 2025. Lin’s height can be seen as a deterrent for a defenseman, but he’s never let that stop him from shutting down the opposition’s offense, as he’s quick on his feet and constantly has a head on a swivel. After two seasons in the WHL, Lin is headed to Denver University, looking to add to the blueblood program as it searches for a repeat championship.

15. C Alexander Command

6-0¾, 187/Örebro (Sweden)/No. 11-ranked International skater by NHL Central Scouting

Command’s climbing of the rankings is possibly one of the quickest, as initially, he was projected to be a sixth- or seventh-round pick. However, he shot up the charts and is now a likely first-round pick with the proven ability to respond to coaching. Command spent this past season with Örebro HK U-20 group, scoring 17 goals with 44 points in 30 games. He is typically praised for his strength, establishing clear possession of the puck when it’s on his stick. He’s made multiple appearances at the international level, representing Team Sweden at the U-18 WJC and snagging the gold medal in 2026.

16. LW Oscar Hemming

6-4, 204/Boston College (NCAA)/No. 11-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting

Hemming may take the cake for the craziest year to date. This season, the Finnish forward skated in just 19 games due to a variety of conflicts surrounding his contract with Kiekko-Espoo and his desire to play with the OHL’s Kitchener Rangers. Hemming finally found a home with Boston College in December, suiting up for the remainder of the Eagles’ season. While his eight points proved disappointing, Hemming was the youngest player in Division I college hockey, and his past performances give testimony to his abilities as a player. Hemming boasts a stature that makes it difficult to knock him off the puck and can make defensemen scared as he charges down the ice. In the 2024-25 season with Kiekko-Espoo's U-18 team, Hemming secured 35 goals and 28 assists to total 63 points in 31 games played, averaging over two points per game. It’s safe to assume that if Hemming can be fully settled with a team, his production can elevate.

17. RW Nikita Klepov

6-0, 180/Saginaw (OHL)/No. 8-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting

This year’s OHL scoring leader was nothing short of impressive this season, as the Florida-born wing became the first American to lead the OHL in scoring since Jason Robertson. In 67 games, Klepov notched scored 37 goals and added 60 assists for a whopping 97 points. He averaged just under 1.5 points per game, proving his ability to produce from the wing in one of the most competitive junior leagues. Klepov joined the Spirit after a season with the USHL’s Sioux City Musketeers. In that time, his growth was exponential, finding success with his brains, skating and overall competitive drive. Klepov is committed to Michigan State for the 2026-27 season, joining plenty of his fellow potential draftees in East Lansing in pursuit of a national championship.

18. LW Adam Novotný

6-1, 200/Peterborough (OHL)/No. 14-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting

Novotný’s nose for the net is real. The Peterborough winger’s stat line surely tells a story of goals: 34-31-65 in 58 games played. But the reason he finds success here is his lack of fear in taking shots. Novotný took 278 shots on net (second-most in the OHL) and was ranked the third-best shooter, third-hardest shooter and second-most dangerous in the goal area for the Eastern Conference by the OHL coaches poll. The Czech player is heavily driven by his offensive skills, so even where he trails in areas like vision and playmaking, his grit and frame keep him a strong presence on the ice. His abilities earned him multiple opportunities to play at the international level, being part of both Czechia’s 2025 and 2026 World Junior Championship teams, earning bronze and silver, respectively.

19. RW Elton Hermansson

6-0½, 182/MoDo (Sweden)/No. 5-ranked International skater by NHL Central Scouting

Hermansson is another Swedish prospect making noise at both the club and international level. At the U-18 Worlds alone, Hermansson snagged the gold medal, a spot on the All-Star team, and was named the tournament's best forward after tying for the lead among all scorers with 12 points (four goals, eight assists). In 38 games played with MoDo in the second-tier Allsvenskan, Hermansson’s 21 points was the most by a U-18 junior, and he plays with the swagger of someone pulling off these feats. His confidence with the puck in one-on-one situations helps mask his lack of defensive intuition, but his skills leave room for growth to become a solid two-way player.

20. C Oliver Suvanto

6-3, 213/Tappara (Finland)/No. 3-ranked International skater by NHL Central Scouting

A centerman on the Liiga champions, Suvanto is thought to have a high floor but offensive abilities that are still growing. What Suvanto lacks in finishing to this point, he makes up for in his two-way abilities that consistently make him stand out in every tournament he competes. The Finnish skater’s size is certainly intimidating, and it’s the big driver for his game. He capitalizes on physicality to get through the middle and conduct the offense. He drew just 11 points in 48 games played with the senior team; however, he did notch a goal per game with the U-18 group and skated at the World Juniors. A lot of faith is being put into Suvanto, though, as he is just the fourth skater to advance to Liiga at 17 — behind Aleksander Barkov, Patrik Laine and Kaapo Kakko. As the youngest eligible skater for the 2026 draft, Suvanto has plenty of time to demonstrate his membership in the elite club for Finnish hockey.

21. LW JP Hurlbert

6-0, 190/Kamloops (WHL)/No. 12-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting

The Allen, Texas, native began his junior development with the USNTDP but left before his U-18 season to play with the Blazers. The alternate captain went to post an impressive 42-goal, 97-point season in just 68 games played, placing fourth in the league in both goals and points. This performance earned him WHL Rookie of the Year honors, and he led all first-year players in scoring. The WHL West first-team All-Star has a true nose for the net, showing no fear in taking the shot, totaling the second-most shots on net in the league with 294. Hurlbert’s committed to the University of Michigan for the 2026-27 season, where he can dial in on his faceoff abilities and expand his coverage across the offensive line. But his talent is there, and with a bit more development he has the potential to become a reliable winger or centerman.

22. LHD Xavier Villeneuve

5-10¾, 164/Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL)/No. 18-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting

Finally, a little QMJHL recognition is in order. As one of the oldest eligible players for the draft, the Canadian utilized his three years in the CHL to perfect his balance between both ends of the ice. This past year, Villeneuve averaged just over a point per game (6-32-38 in 37 games), and he finished the playoffs with 14 points in 17 games played. Despite his frame, Villeneuve remained a strong force on the blue line, with countless accolades defining his time with the Q. In his first season, he made the CHL and QMJHL All-Rookie teams and was named the QMJHL Defensive Rookie of the Year. He didn’t stop there, earning QMJHL Defenseman of the Year honors in 2025 and a spot on the First All-Star Team as well as recognition on the CHL Third All-Star Team. But his time with Canadian junior hockey is over, as Villeneuve committed his talents to Boston University where he hopes to redeem himself after a year dimmed by injuries.

23. RW Liam Ruck

5-11½, 174/Medicine Hat (WHL)/No. 20-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting

Much talk around the league surrounds the Ruck twins (Liam and Markus), who shot up the rankings following a successful draft-year season. But of the two, Liam receives more praise for his hockey skills, likely due to his scoring instincts. This year, Ruck notched a whopping 104 points in 68 games for the Tigers, second only to his brother and keeping the squad rolling after a WHL championship the season prior. He finds time on special teams, especially the penalty kill, due to his strong defensive abilities. He really is a dual threat, and having the chance to play with his brother only elevated that production. He can place the puck well and sees the play before it even happens. While he is definitely a finisher over a play starter, Ruck is a valuable asset on the wing even with his smaller-than-average stature.

24. C Ilia Morozov

6-2¾, 205/Miami University (NCAA)/No. 10-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting

The Miami centerman is most commonly applauded for his well-roundedness. From his offensive instincts to his willingness to defend, Morozov utilizes his big stature to be a real difference maker on the ice. He is one of the youngest players in the draft, but that only makes him more appealing with the time he has to develop. Morozov centered the RedHawks’ top line this season, posting eight goals and 20 points in 36 games. The Russian winger is no stranger to tall tasks, taking on minutes in all situations. No matter where placed, he has the means to lead his linemates to a successful shift at the center of the group.

25. C Maddox Dagenais

6-3¾, 198/Quebec (QMJHL)/No. 15-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting

After a string of unlucky injuries, Dagenais is finally able to prove his viability as the 2024 QMJHL first-overall pick. His offensive production carried a point-per-game average this season while centering the Quebec Remparts. His 62 points including 30 goals come from a strong, centered stature that makes him difficult to shove off pucks. His defensive instincts do need some development, along with his faceoff abilities if we wants to continue centering his lines, but his pro-like build makes him appealing for scouts. He will certainly need more time to shake off the rust and demonstrate his full potential, but his World U-17 Hockey Challenge silver medal with Team Canada came after playing some minutes on the top line.

26. RHD Tommy Bleyl

5-11¼, 170/Moncton (QMJHL)/No. 17-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting

Bleyl's role as a right-handed defenseman is surely a coveted skill, but that doesn't take away from the fact that he’s also a really good hockey player who’s more than earned a mention in the first-round conversation. The QMJHL Defenseman of the Year skyrocketed up the rankings after a breakout season with the Wildcats, leading all league defenders in assists (68) and points (81) in 63 games. His skating is what catapults him to elite status, making him dangerous at either end of the ice. The New York native sees the play well, helping him predict his opponent’s next move to hinder any pressure on his goaltender. The Michigan State commit may be a bit smaller for a defenseman, but his stats show someone who can make things happen all over the ice.

27. RW Mathis Preston

5-10¾, 172/Vancouver (WHL)/No. 32-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting

Preston’s season was unfortunately hindered by a lower-body injury that stopped his momentum right in its tracks, and he finished with a combined line of 18-26-44 in 46 games with Vancouver and Spokane. He’s shown his potential on the international stage, as at the 2025 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, Preston earned a spot on the all-star team and scored the most goals of the tournament with six. He also scored six points in five games at the U-18 Worlds, showcasing another example of his elevated play when donning the Maple Leaf. Preston’s younger age makes him another player with more time to grow, but his attack and confidence are already putting him ahead of many others in his age group.

28. LHD William Håkansson

6-4½, 217/Luleå (Sweden)/No. 32-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting

For all of the offensive defensemen taking over the NHL, a more conservative partner is needed to help anchor that pairing. That is found in Håkansson, a much more defensive-minded defenseman who isn’t going to be super flashy but provides balance to his pairing. His stature adds power behind whatever he does, from taking shots to boxing out his opponents. Håkansson had somewhat of a crazy year, including a loan to the Swedish second tier, but where he really got to shine was his performance with Sweden at the World Juniors, earning a goal medal alongside his teammates. The scoresheet doesn’t tell the full picture for him, but with a bit more consistency in his game, he’ll be a valuable compliment to a defensive corps.

29. C Markus Ruck

5-11¾, 164/Medicine Hat (WHL)/No. 23-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting

Although his twin brother Liam tends to be ranked higher, Markus performed at just as high a level, scoring even more points than his counterpart. His 108-point season, including 21 goals and 87 assists, kept Medicine Hat in the top tier of teams in the WHL. His playmaking vision shines at the center position, as his assists and points led the CHL. He may not be the strongest faceoff specialist, but his ability to play center and on the wings makes him a pliable asset. Ruck may divert to his passing habits, but when he can get a shot on net, he has the skill to make some noise.

30. RHD Juho Piiparinen

6-1¾, 204/Tappara (Finland)/No. 6-ranked International skater by NHL Central Scouting

Currently, Piiparinen is riding the high of being a Liiga champion, but soon, his attention will be pointed elsewhere as he celebrates a draft selection. Whether that is in the first or second round is up in the air, but his efforts earned him a seat at the table. The right-hand defenseman found opportunities across varying levels in the Finnish leagues, including three assists in 29 games with the senior club, but also saw success at the international level. The captain of Finland’s U-18 Worlds squad, he also participated in the World Juniors. He’s a defensive defenseman, so the score sheet isn’t off the charts, but he showed glimmers of being able to provide offense when needed.

31. LW Gleb Pugachyov

6-3, 198/Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod (Russia)/No. 9-ranked International skater by NHL Central Scouting

The Russian prospect may be signed for a couple more years in his home country, but when he finally steps foot in North America, his impact will be felt. Pugachyov is known for his pro-like skating, giving him the speed to properly defend and break out in the offensive zone. His contract keeps him overseas until 2028, but that allows for plenty of time to develop his patience levels and allow the play to marinate. He played respectable minutes in 13 KHL games at just 17 years old and had a 10-14-24 line in 33 games for Torpedo’s junior team. He’s likely to be a player worth gambling on, and when his time comes in the NHL, he’ll be prepared to take on the challenge.

32 (tie). C Jack Hextall

6-0½, 195/Youngstown (USHL)/No. 34-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting

Jack may have ditched the pads worn by his distant relative Ron Hextall, but what the two both share is their undeniable hockey talent. The centerman made waves this season with the Phantoms, notching 20 goals and 58 points in 59 games played. His consistently positive ratings line up with his impact on ice, and where Hextall makes a claim to fame is his well-rounded abilities. He’s got the vision, strength and skill needed to compete at the NHL level, now it’s more of if the stat sheet can catch up to the rest of the Michigan State commit’s game. But regardless, he still earned a spot on the USHL’s Third All-Star Team and has the time to really develop his game before a potential call-up.

32 (tie). C Egor Shilov

6-0½, 177/Victoriaville (QMJHL)/No. 19-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting

The native of Russia came to North America in 2024-25 and had a solid campaign in the USHL before breaking out with the Tigers this past season, as his 32-50-82 line in 63 games placed seventh in the Q in scoring. Shilov shines with the puck on his stick, as evidenced by his point totals, but his skating will have to continue to improve if he’s going to be an impact player in the NHL. He’s committed to Penn State for the 2027-28 season.

Other players ranked, in order of their finish: