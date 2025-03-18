Blue Jackets dominate third but fall to Devils

Bratt extended the lead to 2-0 at 14:14. Greaves misplayed the puck being rimmed around the boards behind the net and it slid out to Bratt, who fired it into the net before Greaves could get back into position.

“It's my job to stop it and keep the puck out of the net,” Greaves said. “It's too bad, but it's part of the game. Bounces happen either way. Just have to handle them and respond and just keep going.”

“Our line did a pretty good job creating scoring chances," Bratt said. "Definitely had some good looks before that, but sometimes you get those and you’ve just got to put those in too.”

Olivier scored from the low slow off a pass from Justin Danforth at 13:24 of the third period to make it 2-1. He also scored the last goal for Columbus before its scoreless streak on March 11 against New Jersey.

“You go through ebbs and flows in the year. Sometimes it goes in like nothing, and sometimes you're having a hard time scoring,” he said. “It's just part of a long season. Unfortunately, our timing of not being able to score as much is a little tough, but obviously, we did the right things to score.

“It's going to come. This group still believes and it's one game. Take the fluke goal out of the way, it's anybody's game. But we definitely put our best foot forward and had every chance to get this done.”

Notes: Bratt (three goals, seven assists), Meier (three goals, one assist) and Nico Hischier (two goals, two assists) each extended their point streaks to four games. … Meier tied Kevin Fiala and Nino Niederreiter (both with seven) for the most 20-goal seasons by a Swiss-born player in NHL history. … Bratt (20 goals, 60 assists) became the third player in franchise history to record consecutive 80-point seasons. The others: Zach Parise (2008-09 and 2009-10) and Wilf Paiement (1976-77 and 1977-78).