Samoskevich's coaching journey added a new stop in Columbus

It’s been a big summer for the Samoskevich family.

On June 17, Mackie Samoskevich won the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers.

Exactly one week later, Maddy Samoskevich – Mackie’s twin sister – was drafted by Vancouver in the fifth round (39th overall) of the PWHL Draft.

On July 2, Melissa Samoskevich – the eldest of the three siblings, all of whom grew up in Sandy Hook, Connecticut – took the ice as a guest coach for Blue Jackets development camp, presented by Bread Financial.

Late in the spring, Melissa got a call from Rick Nash, inviting her to Columbus to help coach their top prospects. Currently an assistant coach for the University of Delaware women’s hockey team and a member of the NHL Coaches Association and the NHLCA Females Coaches Program, Samoskevich knew it was an opportunity too good to pass up.

“It was an awesome week,” Samoskevich said. “Just learning and being around these guys, they lead with excellence. I think that's special, and you crave being around it, the energy.”

Hockey has been woven into the fabric that makes Samoskevich who she is.

Ironically enough, though, hockey was not love at first sight.

“(When) my dad first got me into playing hockey, I wanted a figure skating dress,” Samoskevich said. “They would make fun of me for it.”

Going on the ice for the first time at just 3 years old, Samoskevich grew up playing on local teams in Connecticut. She is five years older than the younger twins, Mackie and Maddy. The hockey bug infected them, too; Mackie played college hockey at the University of Michigan for two seasons before turning pro, while Maddy attended Quinnipiac University – just like her older sister – for five years.

As you might expect with highly competitive siblings, there was plenty of support for one another, along with the occasional rivalry moment.

“Maddy and Mackie, just being twins, they would get into fights here and there,” Samoskevich said. “But even still, (they were) always trying to make each other better.”

When Samoskevich reached high school, she moved to the Midwest to attend Shattuck St. Mary’s, a prestigious prep school in Faribault, Minn., renowned for developing some of the top hockey players in the country. Just like their older sister, both Maddy and Mackie attended Shattuck for high school.

After winning a gold medal for the U.S. Under-18 Women’s National Team at the 2015 U-18 World Championships, Samoskevich played four years at Quinnipiac, captaining the team her junior and senior year. Her 109 career points rank sixth all-time in Bobcats program history.