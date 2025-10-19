Blue Jackets recall defenseman Dysin Mayo from AHL Cleveland

The 29-year-old blueliner signed a one-year, two-way contract with Columbus on July 16

cbj team update
By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled defenseman Dysin Mayo from the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Mayo, 29, signed a one-year, two-way NHL/AHL contract with Columbus on July 16, 2025. He registered four goals and eight assists for 12 points with 35 penalty minutes, 159 hits, 153 blocked shots and 83 shots on goal, while averaging 19:14 of ice time in 82 career NHL games with the Arizona Coyotes from 2021-23. He set single-season career highs and finished second among NHL rookies in blocked shots and fifth among rookie blueliners in hits with 4-8-12, 27 PIM, 133 blocked shots and 129 hits in 67 outings in 2021-22. He was originally selected by the Coyotes in the fifth-round, 133rd overall, at the 2014 NHL Draft.

A native of Victoria, British Columbia, Mayo has added 29-70-99 with 348 PIM and 535 shots on goal in 430 career AHL appearances with the Monsters, Henderson Silver Knights, Tucson Roadrunners and Springfield Falcons since making his pro debut at the end of the 2015-16 campaign. He has recorded 0-2-2 with four PIM and six shots on goal in four appearances with Cleveland in 2025-26. The 6-0, 190-pound blueliner set single-season AHL career highs in goals and penalty minutes with 8-11-19 and 86 PIM in 58 contests with Henderson in 2024-25.

FULL DYSIN MAYO STATS

Columbus returns to action on Tuesday at the Dallas Stars. Game time from American Airlines Center is 8 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and the FanDuel Sports Network app begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

