Sillinger scores again in Blue Jackets win against Blackhawks

Boone Jenner and Johnny Gaudreau scored for the Blue Jackets (20-30-10), who had lost two in a row and three of their past four. Zach Werenski and Jack Roslovic each had two assists. Elvis Merzlikins made 26 saves.

“Lately, I think we are playing great hockey,” Merzlikins said. “I don’t think there is any pressure on us right now. We are just literally enjoying the game and fighting and battling and doing our job well. The last few games we’re playing against teams and not even looking at where they’re at in the standings, top or in the bottom. We’re just trying to do our game, and we’re doing well.”

Philipp Kurashev and Ryan Donato each had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks (15-41-5), who have lost six straight (0-4-2). Arvid Soderblom made 26 saves.

“It was a real sloppy game by us, right from the start,” Chicago coach Luke Richardson said. “Maybe getting off to a slow start, er, a terrible start, we played really slow. We kept turning pucks back and they kept coming at us, so it's a bad combination.

“It has been bad because over the last month, I thought we've really competed hard, we've been in most games. [A] 2-1 loss or 2-0 loss with an empty net, you can live with when we're playing hard, we're competitive and making it a tough night on the other team and really close to getting over that hump.”