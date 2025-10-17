Provorov scores but Blue Jackets fall short vs. Avs

Brock Nelson also scored his first of the season, Cale Makar had a goal and an assist, and Scott Wedgewood made 22 saves for the Avalanche (4-0-1).

“I liked our game,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “Best part definitely was the second period. Disciplined. It was hardworking. We played with a good conscience on the defensive side of things.”

Ivan Provorov scored, and Elvis Merzlikins made 32 saves for the Blue Jackets (1-3-0).

“That’s a good team, but we probably gave them way too much respect and didn’t get to our game and play the way we play, and that was the disappointing thing tonight,” Columbus coach Dean Evason said.

“They have good players and so do we. That’s not how we play. We were passive tonight. We were soft. We’ve got to play hard. If we’re going to win hockey games, we’ve got to play hard and we didn’t play hard enough tonight to win.”