Coyle, Wood see a bright future in Columbus

Miles Wood was teeing off on the 16th hole of a golf course in Ireland.

Charlie Coyle was packing up for a weekend trip to Nantucket.

What did the two have in common?

They both received a call Friday from Don Waddell. They were both heading to Columbus.

“I don't even think I played the rest of the round,” Wood said. “It was the first time I had ever been traded, so it was kind of like a whirlwind there for the last two or three holes.”

And another thing: they were both really excited to become Blue Jackets.

“I've been a fan of them from afar, just knowing that these guys are going to be a team to reckon with as we go on here,” Coyle said. “Being able to join a team like that, it's an exciting thing.”

Coyle and Wood were dealt from Colorado to Columbus ahead of the opening of the NHL draft, with Gavin Brindley and a pair of draft picks going back to the Avalanche. Although the news is still new and moving parts are still moving, both are looking forward to the fresh starts they’ll get with the Blue Jackets.