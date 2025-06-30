Coyle, Wood see a bright future in Columbus

Waddell noted that Wood can skate “like the wind” and will bring a rejuvenated energy to Columbus’ bottom-six.
“It was a great call to get,” Wood said, recalling the message he fielded from Waddell on the golf course. “Don seems like a great guy. He's formed a great team so far. He sounds like he's very excited to have me, and I'm very excited as well. Just can't wait to start.”
Both Coyle (33 years old) and Wood (29) will join a CBJ team that was the seventh-youngest among all NHL rosters in 2024-25. Coyle, who is entering his 14th season in the NHL, is excited by the prospect of playing with the younger Blue Jackets. And both Wood and Coyle – even from their own respective clubs at the start of last season – could sense the bond the Blue Jackets had after the loss of Johnny Gaudreau.
“That was a great story,” said Wood, who played with Matthew Gaudreau at Boston College. “The Blue Jackets had an unbelievable year, and they did it for Johnny and the Gaudreau family.”
“It’s a young team, a lot of young players who are very skilled and work hard,” Coyle said. “With experience and years under their belt, you only get better and better through that, and that's what this team has. I know these guys can feel it. You can see it. So to be in that locker room and try to add to it with the little that I bring, it’s an exciting feeling. Even talking about it gets you going.”
Coyle and Wood have both played for teams in the Eastern Conference – Wood for the Devils in the Metropolitan Division – so they’ve both made their fair share of visits to Nationwide Arena.
What comes to mind when they think about Columbus?
“The cannon for sure,” Wood said. “That always would get the heart rate pumping early to start the game.”
“The crowd is such a big part of it – and the cannon,” said Coyle, who skated for the Bruins against the Blue Jackets during the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. “So I'm pumped to be in that and be on the right side of things there. I have some really good memories of the atmosphere that they brought and how tough it was there to be an opposing player on an opposing team. … Those are the fans and the crowds you want to play for, and those are the buildings you want to be in.”