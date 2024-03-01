Skjei lifts Hurricanes past Blue Jackets 

Teuvo Teravainen, Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis also scored for the Hurricanes (36-18-6), who are 6-1-1 in their past eight and 11-1-2 in their past 14 road games. Brett Pesce had two assists.

“Home or road, it doesn't really matter,” Aho said. “We just talk about the preparation every day. You know that this is the kind of stretch of the season that it's not always the easiest to prepare for.

“We want to be ready right off the hop, and to get the first goal on the road is always big.”

Spencer Martin made 20 saves. He played 13 games for the Blue Jackets this season before being claimed off waivers on Jan. 19. He is 4-0-1 with Carolina.

“I was trying to work myself up to stick it to them basically, but at the end of the day, I really enjoyed my time here,” Martin said. “Especially seeing those guys during warmups, there's no hate or anything like that. It was actually really fun.”