Breaking barriers, breaking ice: Women’s Networking Event set for March 7

The Columbus Blue Jackets are proud to announce the second annual Ice Breakers: Women in Business Networking Event on Saturday, March 7, presented by Bread Financial. Held in celebration of International Women’s Day (March 8), the event takes place at Nationwide Arena, with check-in beginning at 2:30 p.m. and concluding just before the Blue Jackets take on the Utah Mammoth at 7 p.m.

Designed to empower established and aspiring women in the sports industry and sports-adjacent fields, the program will feature a Q&A panel and networking opportunities with women from the Columbus Blue Jackets, Utah Mammoth and Utah Jazz, Pacers Sports & Entertainment, Columbus Blue Jackets corporate partners, among others.

Registration includes a ticket to the game, one drink ticket, a Q&A panel with female sports professionals, an arena tour, an exclusive gift, a happy hour networking mixer, and a chance to win exclusive prizes.

PANELISTS:

Elaina Pappas, head of marketing for the Utah Mammoth and Utah Jazz, oversees marketing, game presentation, content, digital, brand, and creative. Since joining the organization in 2015, she has led initiatives that shape and evolve the Utah Jazz's brand, including the first-ever “Take Note” campaign in 2016 and the launch of Mountain Basketball in 2024, the organization’s modern brand philosophy and identity. Pappas also directed marketing and brand efforts for the introduction of Utah Hockey Club and played a central role in establishing the Utah Mammoth’s permanent brand identity. A native of Salt Lake City, she holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from what is now Westminster University and an MBA from the University of Utah.

Julie Roe Lach, executive vice president of Pacers Sports & Entertainment, leads corporate communications, external affairs and community engagement across the organization’s sports and entertainment properties. With more than 30 years in collegiate and professional sports, she has held leadership roles at the NCAA, Horizon League, and in sports law, where she advised institutions and individuals on NCAA and contract matters. At the Horizon League, she served as commissioner, negotiating key media and sponsorship agreements, implementing governance reforms, and launching initiatives supporting student-athletes and women coaches. An All-American basketball player and summa cum laude graduate of Millikin University, she holds a Juris Doctor from Indiana University McKinney School of Law and serves on several boards, including the Indiana Sports Commission.

Tara Battiato is the executive director of the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation, leading community impact and philanthropic initiatives that support children and families across central Ohio. With more than 17 years of experience in professional sports philanthropy, she is recognized for connecting sports operations with social impact and turning strategic partnerships into meaningful community outcomes. Prior to joining the Blue Jackets Foundation, Battiato spent 10 years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as vice president of community impact and executive director of the Glazer Vision Foundation. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communication from Boise State University.

Award-winning journalist and Ohio State University journalism professor Nicole Kraft will serve as emcee, bringing her experience in sports storytelling to guide the panel discussion and facilitate audience engagement throughout the event.

Registration is open now, and limited spaces are available. Ticket prices vary based on seat location. Students have access to specialty pricing. For more information or to register, visit **www.BlueJackets.com/network**.