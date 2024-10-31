Winning Thoughts: Merzlikins leads the way in shutout win

Even with the late goal ceded to the Oilers, Merzlikins has stopped 57 of 58 shots in the last two games. More than that, he’s looked the part in net, staying square to shooters, playing without any wasted movements, tracking pucks well and saving the acrobatics for when they’re truly necessary.

Add in a defense that’s much more sound than past years – Merzlikins was aided by a defense that blocked shots, cleared the front of the net and limited grade-A opportunities – and it’s a winning formula.

“The last few games, he’s been unbelievable, making plays, stopping pucks, making it easy on us,” defenseman Ivan Provorov said of Merzlikins. “Obviously when a goaltender is playing like that, it gives your team a lot of confidence. Any time you don’t let the other team score, it’s a big accomplishment for a goalie and a big accomplishment for the team. It proves that doing the right things defensively pays off.”

2. The Blue Jackets had to wear a different costume tonight.

In all four of the team’s wins before this, the Blue Jackets scored six goals in each game.

But playing against an Islanders team known for trying to grind the game down and play staunch defensive hockey, Columbus had to put on a much different outfit.

The Isles have made the playoffs five of the last six seasons playing that style of hockey, so it’s clear it works. As a result, the Jackets went into the game knowing there would be no free passes through the neutral zone and to the net like there were in home wins against Toronto and Edmonton.

They were going to have to stay patient and play their own defensive hockey, and they did just that.

“They’ve been playing like that for the last five or six years, I think, so obviously you know what to expect,” Provorov said. “I think everybody did a great job of battling and playing the right way. Obviously, you have to find a way to win different ways, whether it’s a 1-0 game or a 6-4 game, 5-4, whatever it is. You have to adjust your game as a team but at the same time also play the right way and the same way.”

In the end, Columbus blocked 19 shots and did a good job of clearing things in front of Merzlikins defensively. They also have become a mature enough team to know they had to play a certain way, and in the end the reward was two points.

“What was exciting for us on the bench, and we went in after the second period and stated exactly that, is that the players were saying, ‘It’s a boring game. Just stick with it. We’re not opening anything up,’” head coach Dean Evason said. “We’re not playing defensively, but we’re playing stingy, the same as they were. We just wanted to continue and go about our business.

“The exciting part again for the coaches is the players were saying that prior to us saying it, so that’s a real good sign.”

3. Damon Severson’s winning goal was perhaps a trick and certainly a treat.

Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov entered the game with a career .937 save percentage against the Blue Jackets, so you knew it was gonna be tough to beat him. And in a game that went more than 45 minutes without a goal, you also knew the game winner might not be a highlight-reel tally that ends up leading SportsCenter.

And that’s exactly how it played out, as Severson threw a puck to the front of the net early in the third period hoping James van Riemsdyk could do something with it. Instead, the puck caromed off the skate of Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock and deflected past Varlamov, giving the Jackets what would be the winning tally 5:43 into the frame.