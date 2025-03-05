With Olivier signed, Blue Jackets turn attention to trade deadline

As Blue Jackets president of hockey operations and general manager Don Waddell approaches his first NHL trade deadline as general manager of the Blue Jackets, he appears to be taking a piece of advice from the medical field.
First, do no harm.
The Blue Jackets are in the midst of an incredible run, posting an 18-8-3 record since Dec. 19 to tie for fourth in the NHL in wins and place fourth in points percentage during that span.
You can point to a number of reasons for the success – All-Star-level performances from Zach Werenski and Kirill Marchenko, the emergence of such youngsters as Kent Johnson, Dmitri Voronkov and Adam Fantilli, increased production out of veteran hand James van Riemsdyk, and steady play out of Elvis Merzlikins – but one of the biggest is team chemistry.
Bonded by factors both on and off the ice, it’s clear members of this Blue Jackets team feed off one another, so as Waddell looks at Friday’s 3 p.m. deadline, chemistry is one of the biggest things he has to take into account.
“The belief in our group and in that room and within us as teammates is really high, and it’s a special group to be a part of,” captain Boone Jenner said Tuesday. “We’ve battled for each other all year, and we’ll continue to do that. That’s what being a team is, and we definitely have that in our group. It’s fun to be a part of.”
The good news is Waddell recognizes that fact. While he wants to try to show faith in the Blue Jackets and what they've accomplished so far this season, he knows if he's going to make a deal, it has to be the right one.
“We want to bring in obviously the best players we can, but we also have to make sure we know their character and we know how they’re going to be in the locker room,” Waddell said Wednesday. “If I rip a guy out of this locker room right now that’s playing a role for us on this hockey club, I think that’s pretty devastating to our team. I think it’s the wrong message from my end. I think it’s the wrong message to the fans, the coaches and the players.”