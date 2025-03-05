With Olivier signed, Blue Jackets turn attention to trade deadline

He’s also accomplished his goal this season of bringing more than just physicality, as he’s one of just two players this season along with Ottawa’s Brady Tkachuk with 10-plus goals and 70 or more penalty minutes.

“I think I’ve developed a lot of stuff around my identity as a hockey player,” he said. “Everyone knows I’m a physical guy that can stand up for my teammates, add hits and blocked shots, but I feel like the biggest growth I’ve had as a hockey player is developing everything else around that and trying to make myself as valuable to my team as I can.”

While Waddell was able to get Olivier to put pen to paper, he said he doesn’t anticipate any further signings of the team's unrestricted free agents-to-be before Friday’s deadline. Forwards Sean Kuraly, James van Riemsdyk and Justin Danforth as well as defensemen Ivan Provorov, Dante Fabbro and Jack Johnson are among the players in that mix, but as the general manager noted above, he doesn’t plan to move a player out for future assets given the team chemistry and success this season.

Instead, he’ll circle back with the UFAs-to-be in the offseason while keeping them on the roster to help the team’s playoff push.

“Instead of getting into negotiations sometimes where there’s not a good ending, I’ve told agents, let’s just wait to the end of the season,” Waddell said, “and if players want to stay here and we can find a compromise between salary and term, we will keep them.”

The Next 48 Hours

Indeed, a team that no one on the outside expected to be in playoff contention holds the first wild card spot with 21 games to go, leaving Waddell in a spot where not only does he plan to keep his UFAs-to-be, he’s looking to add as well.

The most likely place to do so is up front, where Waddell has said he'd like to bring in some more depth at the forward position. But considering just how bright the future of the organization is and how many young players are filling key roles, it'll have to be the right deal to get the general manager to act.

“If we’re in it and we can add pieces that we think are things that are going to help us continue down this path – I've said all along, we’re not in a position to trade first-round picks and trade top prospects for rental players,” Waddell said. “That’s just not where we are in this process. Saying that, if we can make our team better at the cost that we’re willing to pay, we’re willing to do that."

In the end, some of the biggest additions may come from injured reserve. Waddell said during the 4 Nations break that injuries to such players as Monahan and Marchenko may push him to be more active in seeking a forward on the market, but the team's situation has brightened since then.

Marchenko, Jenner and Yegor Chinakhov all have come off injured reserve since the break, while Monahan and Gudbranson are also working their way back. The Blue Jackets hope to stay healthy otherwise – the upper body injury to Cole Sillinger notwithstanding, as the young center hit injured reserve Tuesday – but the relative return to health could be the biggest boost that the team gets down the stretch.

“With the team that we have here currently, we’ve had a lot of injuries this year, so I think our biggest additions have been the guys coming back that are regulars in our lineup,” defenseman Damon Severson said. “I think we have more guys that are about to come back here in the next week to two weeks or three weeks. That’s part of the game.

“That’s the biggest thing I’ve realized this year is when you have so many guys that are key players that have been injured and you’re still going through and winning some hockey games, when they come back, that can only help.”