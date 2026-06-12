Blue Jackets sign forward James Malatesta to a one-year, two-way contract

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward James Malatesta to a one-year, two-way National Hockey League/American Hockey League contract extension for the 2026-27 season.

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By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward James Malatesta to a one-year, two-way National Hockey League/American Hockey League contract extension for the 2026-27 season, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

"James is a hard-working, feisty player, and if he continues to work on his game will be an NHL regular,” said Waddell.

Malatesta, 23, has recorded two goals and two assists for four points with five penalty minutes and 12 shots on goal in 13 career games with the Blue Jackets over two seasons from 2023-25.  He has added 30-24-54 with 215 penalty minutes and 311 shots on goal in 154 career AHL appearances with the Cleveland Monsters since making his professional debut in 2023-24.  He was originally selected by Columbus in the fifth-round, 133rd overall, at the 2021 NHL Draft.

A native of Quebec, Montreal, Malatesta led the Monsters in penalty minutes in 2025-26 with 10-8-18, 87 PIM, two game-winning goals and 103 shots on goal in 57 games played.  He set AHL career-highs and led team rookies in goals in 2023-24 with 12-10-22, three GWGs and 132 shots on goal in 56 outings.

The 5-9, 193-pound forward played junior hockey in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with the Quebec Remparts for four seasons from 2019-23, notching 98-89-187 with 154 PIM and a cumulative +41 plus/minus rating in 214 games.  He was awarded the Stafford Smythe Trophy (Memorial Cup MVP) and Guy Lafleur Trophy (QMJHL Playoffs MVP) after leading the Remparts to the 2023 CHL Memorial Cup and QMJHL championship.

FULL JAMES MALATESTA STATS

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