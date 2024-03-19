Rick Nash named GM for Team Canada at World Championships

Columbus Blue Jackets Director of Player Development Rick Nash has been named general manager for Team Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Championships to be held in Czechia from May 10-26, the club and Hockey Canada announced today. Nash previously served as Canada’s assistant general manager at the 2022 IIHF World Championships, where the club won a silver medal.

Nash, 39, has spent the past five seasons with the Blue Jackets, serving as special assistant to the general manager from 2019-21 and in his current role since 2021. He currently oversees the progress of prospects throughout the organization, while providing feedback to management on player advancement.

“Hockey Canada has meant a lot to me throughout my career, and I couldn’t be more excited to lead our team at the World Championships in May,” said Nash. “Representing Canada has been a great source of pride for me throughout my career and I am looking forward to working with our staff to put together a team that will work extremely hard towards our goal of winning a gold medal in Czechia.”

The Brampton, Ontario native has a long history with Hockey Canada as he represented his country at three Olympic Games (2006, 2010-gold medal, 2014-gold), four IIHF World Championships (2005-silver, 2007-gold, 2008-silver and 2011) and one IIHF World Junior Championship tournament (2002-silver).

Nash was the first overall selection at the 2002 NHL Draft and registered 437 goals and 368 assists for 805 points with 750 penalty minutes, 232 power play goals and 73 game-winners in 1,060 career games with the Blue Jackets, New York Rangers and Boston Bruins from 2002-18. He added 18-28-46 and 32 penalty minutes in 89 career Stanley Cup Playoff appearances and appeared in six All-Star Games (2004, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2015).

He is the Columbus franchise leader in goals, assists and points as he registered 289-258-547 and 568 penalty minutes in 674 games from 2002-12. The club’s captain from 2008-12, he represented the Blue Jackets at five All-Star Games and won a Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy and the NHL Foundation Player Award during his nine seasons with the club.

