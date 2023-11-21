Columbus Blue Jackets announce injury update on Damon Severson

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Damon Severson is expected to miss approximately six weeks after suffering an oblique injury in Sunday’s game at Philadelphia, club General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. The Blue Jackets have also loaned right wing Trey Fix-Wolansky to the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate.

Severson, 29, has registered three goals and five assists for eight points with 12 penalty minutes, 21 shots on goal and a +1 plus/minus rating, while averaging 20:54 of ice time in 19 games in his first season with the Blue Jackets in 2023-24. He leads club defensemen in goals and ranks third on the team in average ice time.

The 6-2, 202-pound blueliner has posted 61-210-271 with 400 penalty minutes and 1,065 shots on goal in 666 career appearances with the Blue Jackets and New Jersey Devils since making his NHL debut in 2014-15. Selected by New Jersey in the second round, 60th overall, at the 2012 NHL Draft, the Melville, Saskatchewan native signed an eight-year extension with the club before being acquired by Columbus in a trade on June 9, 2023.

Fix-Wolansky, 24, who made his 2023-24 Blue Jackets season debut on November 16 vs. Arizona, has registered 2-1-3 with 24 shots on goal in 16 career appearances with the team since making his NHL debut in 2021-22. He recorded 1-0-1 with 11 hits and 19 shots on goal, while averaging 12:56 of ice time in nine games with the team in 2022-23.

The 5-7, 191-pound native of Edmonton, Alberta has added 64-91-155 with 141 penalty minutes, 22 power play goals and 529 shots on goal in 177 career AHL regular season games with the Cleveland Monsters since making his pro debut in the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs. He ranks third-T in the AHL in assists and 13th-T in points with 4-12-16, eight penalty minutes and 29 shots on goal in 11 games with the Monsters in 2023-24. He was selected by Columbus in the seventh round, 204th overall, at the 2017 NHL Draft.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Wednesday when they host the Chicago Blackhawks. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports + and the Bally Sports app begins at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.