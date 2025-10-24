PREVIEW: Blue Jackets welcome Caps for Friday night hockey

If one is chance, two is coincidence and three is a pattern, the Blue Jackets hope to establish a pattern tonight when they host the Capitals.

In sports, that could be better known as a winning streak, and Columbus has the opportunity to make it three triumphs in a row when their Metropolitan Division rival comes to town. But more importantly, the Blue Jackets just want to keep playing the way they have the past two games in the victories over Tampa Bay and Dallas.

That style? Fast, aggressive and competitive, all attributes that served the Jackets well in the victories, which were also conspicuously absent when the team never got to its game last Thursday vs. Colorado.

“After Colorado, we saw our mistakes and the next day we worked on it,” goaltender Elvis Merzlikins said after the win over Dallas. “Next game, I think we did a better job and tonight again – we were skating, we were fast, we were blocking the shots and we did everything right.”

Head coach Dean Evason has spoken about how the Blue Jackets felt that last Thursday’s 4-1 loss to the Avs was missing the competitive level needed for the team to win. The most encouraging thing for him was that while the coaches pushed a few buttons in the team’s ensuing practice to get back on the right track, the players were the ones driving the bus and knew what had to be done.

Since then, the Blue Jackets have earned a pair of wins against teams that made the Stanley Cup Playoffs a season ago thanks to two solid performances.

“It’s just the reinforcement,” Evason said after beating Dallas. “We backed up the other night when we played hard, we competed and played the right way. Again, to get rewarded, that is great for the group.”

And maybe the biggest key to the team’s success is its attention to detail when it comes to keeping the puck out of the net. Columbus was 25th in the NHL a season ago in team defense, but the Blue Jackets have allowed just six goals this year at 5-on-5, the best mark in the league. In the last two wins for the Jackets, Tampa Bay and Dallas combined for just 47 shots on goal and three tallies.

“Structurally, we have seen some buy-in, some attention to detail,” Evason said. “As you guys know and watch, we work on all aspects of our game, but the defensive area, we’ve worked on a lot here early through camp and early in the year here.”