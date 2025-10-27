PREVIEW: Blue Jackets hit the road again to take on Sabres

Are the Blue Jackets becoming road warriors?

A year ago, a young CBJ squad took tremendous steps forward in the standings, but the Blue Jackets weren’t the same team on the road as at home.

Columbus tied a franchise record with 57 points earned at home a year ago, and their 161 home goals (3.92 per game) led the league. On the road, it was a different story; the Jackets went just 14-23-4 in the white sweaters while averaging 2.59 tallies per game.

But so far this year, the tide has turned going into tonight’s game at Buffalo. In the team’s first four road games, Columbus is 3-1-0 and outscoring teams by a 17-11 margin, with those 4.25 goals per game good for second in the NHL.

Since taking over as head coach, Dean Evason has said he wants his team to play the same way no matter where the game is played. And when asked Monday what makes it hard to play on the road in the NHL, he had a simple answer.

“Nothing,” Evason said. “There should be nothing.”

There is one inherent advantage for the home squad, which is being able to make the last line change before faceoffs, so the matchups occasionally turn out more favorable for the hosts. The data a year ago showed that it was easier for home squads than visitors, as the NHL’s 32 teams averaged 50.0 points on the season in their own buildings and just 40.4 away from home.

Whether it’s sleeping in your own bed or being able to stick to an established routine, it’s clear there is some advantage to being in familiar surroundings. But Evason counters that by pointing out that teams have it easier than in the old days, whether it be from a travel perspective to the reality that imposing old buildings like the Spectrum in Philadelphia aren’t quite what they used to be.

“I tried to explain to the team a couple of times last year in particular that the road should not be a hard place to play anymore,” Evason said. “It’s not like back in the day when you went into the Spectrum, right? That was hard. So we got into the coaches meeting after I had a little chat with the team, and the coaches said, ‘They don’t know what the Spectrum is. They think it’s cable.’

“But the next time we talked about it, we said, where you play shouldn’t matter anymore. Teams aren’t tougher in one place than they are in another. The fans aren’t as raucous as they used to be and all that kind of stuff.”

Whatever the reason, the road has been much kinder to the Blue Jackets so far, with wins at 2025 postseason squads Minnesota and Dallas as well as Saturday’s shootout victory at Pittsburgh – just the franchise’s second win in the Steel City since 2016.

Tuesday also marks the return of the NHL's Frozen Frenzy, with all 32 teams in action in staggered start times throughout the night. While the Blue Jackets' game will be televised as usual on FanDuel Sports Network, fans can also watch live highlights from throughout the league on ESPN2 (6-7:30 p.m.) and ESPN+ (6-11 p.m.).