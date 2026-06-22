Mock draft roundup: The Blue Jackets have options at No. 14

When we took a look around at mock drafts when the Blue Jackets selected 14th and 20th overall a year ago, it was hard to find anything close to a consensus of who the team might choose.

This time around, it was much easier.

Time will tell if the analysts and experts are correct – or if the Blue Jackets even take the pick, as GM Don Waddell has said he's open to a potential trade to help the team win now – but as we compiled this year’s mock drafts, one name rose above the rest.

CONSENSUS DRAFT RANKINGS: Get to know the prospects available

Oscar Hemming landed 16th in our annual consensus poll (see above) and seems to fit the mold of what the Blue Jackets would be looking for, which is why six of the 10 mock drafts below have him listed as a potential CBJ fit at 14th overall. Originally from Finland, the 6-4, 204-pound center dominated the junior ranks in Finland two seasons ago then headed to Boston College last year, playing just 19 games and posting eight points as the youngest player in college hockey.

While it took him some time to shake the rust off and get used to college hockey, his intriguing combination of size and ability led many of those who put together mock drafts to say he could be a future Blue Jacket.

Another name that popped up more than once is that of Malte Gustafsson, a big Swedish defenseman who spent much of this past season in the top-tier SHL and also impressed in international play. He has been rising up draft projections, though, after his showing at the NHL Combine and may be gone by the time the Jackets pick.

Of course, time will tell how things will develop, and just because the mock drafts project something, there’s no guarantee it will happen. For proof, look at last season’s mocks – only one expert had defenseman Jackson Smith falling to the Jackets before he was picked at No. 14, and no one saw the team’s selection of goalie Pyotr Andreyanov coming at No. 20.

Here's a look at 10 mock drafts from around the NHL landscape and what they think might happen with the Jackets' pick at No. 14.

Corey Pronman, The Athletic

Oscar Hemming, Boston College (NCAA)

The explanation: Hemming is likely going in the top 15, and could go earlier than Columbus’ pick. In this projection, he lands with the Blue Jackets, giving them a very talented, physical winger. I think (Boston University center Tynan) Lawrence and (OHL Windsor wing Ethan) Belchetz would be strong considerations here as well.

Scott Wheeler, The Athletic

Oscar Hemming

The explanation: Forwards with Hemming’s profile (big, strong, powerful) never linger for long, the early teens are his projected range, and he’s the kind of player the Blue Jackets should covet opposite forwards like Kent Johnson and Conor Garland.

The Athletic Staff (Aaron Portzline)

Oscar Hemming

The explanation: The Jackets would be delighted to add Hemming to the mix. He projects as a power forward with size and physicality, which is an element the Blue Jackets are always seeking, especially with smallish wingers Kent Johnson and Conor Garland in the top nine.

Adam Kimelman, NHL.com

Oscar Hemming

The explanation: He's an outstanding skater for his size (6-3, 193) and showed a willingness to engage physically. The Blue Jackets have amassed a core of big, strong forwards in Adam Fantilli (6-2, 205), Kirill Marchenko (6-3, 201), Sean Monahan (6-2, 206) and top prospect Cayden Lindstrom (6-3, 209). Hemming would fit nicely with that group.

Mike Morreale, NHL.com

Malte Gustafsson (HV71, Sweden)

The explanation: Gustafsson is an exceptional skater for his size (6-4, 200), known for his composure under pressure and ability to make a strong first pass. He can run a power play effectively and uses his long reach to break up opposing rushes.

Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff

Ryan Lin (Vancouver, WHL)

The explanation: I really like Lin, who is coming off a solid showing at the U-18s and is easily one of the most skilled defensemen in the draft class. While Lin is small at 5-foot-11, he does an excellent job of making sure opponents don’t get near him or the puck. His decision-making is near the top, and he has the skating to burn guys.

Tony Ferrari, The Hockey News

Oliver Suvanto (Tappara, Finland)

The explanation: Suvanto would fit right in when he jumps to the NHL in a couple of years. His strong defensive game and power forward play on offense should make him a really solid middle-six center in the NHL in due time.

Cam Robinson, Elite Prospects

Oscar Hemming

The explanation: He’s got power, he's got speed, he’s got skill. I think there were times this season we felt like he was going to be a top-10 pick. I’m going Oscar Hemming here. He has the power forward skill, he has the body, he has the feet.

Josh Wegman and Kyle Cushman, The Score

Oscar Hemming

The explanation: Hemming didn't begin his draft year until late December because his Finnish team blocked his planned move to the OHL. The strange process resulted in Hemming joining Boston College, where he managed only one goal and eight points in 19 games. The hard-hitting, 6-foot-4 winger could become a big breakout candidate once he takes part in a normal season.

The Hockey Writers Staff (Mark Scheig)

Malte Gustafsson

The explanation: At 6-foot-4 and over 200 pounds, he is a physical presence who can play both a two-way and a shutdown game, something the Blue Jackets really need in their pipeline. He’s already shown he can play with men by the significant minutes he played in the SHL as a 17-year old. While his game isn’t flashy, it’s very effective.