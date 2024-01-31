Blue Jackets, Nationwide Arena unveil Safelite Safe Spot

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Nationwide Arena have announced the unveiling of a new sensory room – Safelite Safe Spot – for individuals who experience difficulties processing sensory information. The sensory room is a designated quiet space that offers a calming atmosphere for families and individuals with autism, dementia, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other similar conditions. The Safelite Safe Spot is open now for all events held in Nationwide Arena beginning with Disney on Ice on February 1.

“The opportunity to collaborate on such a meaningful safe space to provide an inclusive game experience to help others directly aligns with our Foundation’s mission and giving priorities of safety, stability and sense of belonging,” said Safelite President and CEO Renee Cacchillo. “It is a natural extension of our partnership with the Columbus Blue Jackets and we’re proud to provide a place for the team’s passionate fan base and anyone who attends an event at Nationwide Arena.”

The newly built 210-square-foot space is available for all ages and includes dim lighting, soft sounds and a projector with calming imagery. Individuals will also have a variety of tools available to assist with their experience including rocking chairs, fidget toys, textile circles, bubble lights, crash pads, weighted lap pads and more. The room is located off the elevator on the Club level at Party Tower 4 with easy access from the stairs or elevators located at Section 117 on the main concourse or Section 220 on the Upper Concourse. Guests needing to utilize the room should notify a Guest Service Attendant to gain access.

“We recognize that individuals with sensory challenges can be overwhelmed by the lights and sounds within Nationwide Arena during many of our events, so we wanted to find a way to make the experience more accommodating and inclusive,” said Mackenzie Williams, Nationwide Arena Guest Services Manager. “Our goal is to have a space where guests with those challenges can step away into a more peaceful setting if they desire.”

Williams, who is Sensory Inclusive™ Certified through the national nonprofit organization Kulture City, worked closely with Columbus-based nonprofits Bridgeway - Academy and Therapy Center and A Kid Again Central Ohio Chapter to bring the sensory room to the venue. The organizations guided Nationwide Arena staff on the location, atmosphere and accessibility to best accommodate guests.

"Knowing that the Safelite Safe Spot is available for neurodiverse children and adults creates such a sense of comfort and belonging for families like ours. We are grateful to the Safelite Foundation for their contribution to this space and Nationwide Arena for the opportunity to share our staff's expertise to make this a welcoming space for all," said Erin Nealy, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Bridgeway - Academy & Therapy Center.

In addition to the room, fans can also check out a free Safelite Sensory Inclusion Pack from Guest Services to lessen the impact of the environment while in their seat. The pack includes fidget toys, a weighted lap pad and noise-reducing headphones. To check out a pack, visit the Guest Services Desks located at section 112 on the Main Concourse and section 208 on the Upper Concourse.

Learn more about the Safelite Safe Spot and see the photo gallery at www.BlueJackets.com/SafeSpot. See the full list of Nationwide Arena’s accessibility services at www.NationwideArena.com.