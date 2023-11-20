Blue Jackets launch Black Friday promotions and offers

The Blue Jackets are celebrating Black Friday all week long with special savings on tickets, merchandise and more. The Black Friday deals are live now and expire at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, November 26 or while supplies last. Visit BlueJackets.com/BlackFriday for a preview of all offerings.

TICKETS

NEW THIS YEAR: Holiday Gift Pack Pack BONUS WEEK – This week only, give the gift of Blue Jackets Hockey with the Holiday Gift Pack and receive tickets to a third BONUS GAME. Starting at just $99, each pack includes two game tickets to two games of your choice, an exclusive, limited-edition Blue Jackets Homage shirt PLUS a pair of tickets to the January 2nd game vs. Boston.

Loaded Tickets – Single game tickets will be made available for select games for $60 (lower level) and $30 (upper level). Tickets will include a CBJ value meal and an OhioHealth Chiller Ice Rinks skate pass. This special offer applies to select games and purchases are limited per transaction.

Six-Game Pack with 7th game free – Fans who purchase the 6-pack during Black Friday Week will receive a bonus game free. Customers may select their seven games based on available inventory.

BOGO Group Offer – Purchase a group of 10 or more for one of 10 select games and receive an equal number of tickets for a second game for free.

Daily Power Play deals – Starting at 10 a.m. every day until Sunday, November 26, special ticket offers will be available for a limited number of tickets. Offers are only valid for the day they are announced and while supplies last. All offers are online only.

RETAIL

Visit the Blue Line Store in-store at Nationwide Arena, Polaris Fashion Place, or online at www.thebluelineonline.com to take advantage of savings on select items each day. Offers will go live at 10 a.m. each day and are only valid for the day they are announced and while supplies last.

BLUE JACKETS FOUNDATION

(Proceeds from the following benefit the Blue Jackets Foundation)

Mystery Ornaments – Each Blue Jackets Snowman holiday ornament, priced at $30, is autographed by a current member of the Blue Jackets or Stinger. Price includes shipping. Visit cbjholidays.givesmart.com to purchase.

Santa Stinger – For a $10 donation to the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation, fans attending home games on December 16, 21, and 23 may have a photo taken with Santa Stinger. The photo station, located on the main concourse, will be available when doors open until the game starts. A printed copy and access to a digital version will be provided.

Salvation Army Toy Collection (Dec. 8 & 10) – The Columbus Blue Jackets, in partnership with WBNS-10TV, are asking fans to support The Salvation Army of Central Ohio’s efforts to brighten the holidays for local families in need by donating toys at Nationwide Arena on Friday, December 8 and Sunday, December 10.

Before the games, donations of new, unwrapped toys will be accepted by volunteers on the Front St. and McConnell Blvd. plazas outside the arena entrances. All toys collected will be donated to The Salvation Army of Central Ohio’s Christmas Cheer program. Fans who donate that night will receive a pair of complimentary tickets to an upcoming Jackets home game.

For those unable to make it to the game, toy donations will be accepted now through December 8 at the Salvation Army, designated OhioHealth Chiller Ice Rinks, the Blue Line stores at Nationwide Arena and Polaris Mall, Safe Harbor Retirement Group offices, Ricart Automotive locations, designated Walmart locations and the 10TV Studio. Additionally, donors may drop off toys at the “Big 10TV Toy Drive” at the 10TV studio (770 Twin Rivers Dr., Columbus, OH 43215) on Thursday, December 7 from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Fans can also donate an item when shopping online and ship directly to 10TV (770 Twin Rivers Dr., Columbus, OH 43215).