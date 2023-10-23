News Feed

Fantilli's first NHL goal will be one to remember 
Roslovic scores in OT, Blue Jackets recover to defeat Wild
PREVIEW: Blue Jackets look to find consistency in Minnesota
Werenski has goal, assist in return from injury, Blue Jackets top Flames
Blue Jackets, Monsters announce multi-year affiliation extension
Blue Jackets activate Zach Werenski off Injured Reserve
Blue Jackets strengthen bonds in the community with Krumm Park renovation
PREVIEW: Blue Jackets complete homestand against Flames
Patrik Laine giving an assist to mental health resources
SvoNotes: Kuraly, Gudbranson honored to be named alternate captains
Prospect Report: Setting the stage for the 2023-24 season
Blue Jackets, Mid-Ohio team up to tackle hunger
Pascal Vincent answers questions from the fans
Blue Jackets shut out by Red Wings
Blue Jackets Foundation announces $1.3 million in grants
Blue Jackets host initial Hockey for Her event of season
Blue Jackets add goalie Jet Greaves on emergency recall
PREVIEW: Blue Jackets continue opening homestand vs. Red Wings

Blue Jackets host Hockey Halloween on Saturday night

Fans are encouraged to wear costumes for a chance to win autographed CBJ merchandise

Hockey Halloween
The Columbus Blue Jackets are excited to host Hockey Halloween on Saturday, October 28 when they host the New York Islanders at Nationwide Arena. Fans can expect a spooky good time with a variety of Halloween-themed festivities for fans of all ages. The first 3,000 children ages 13 and under will receive a Stinger Trick-or-Treat bucket upon entry. Trick-or-treating will take place from 6-7 p.m. throughout the building.

Fans are encouraged to wear costumes to the game for the opportunity to win autographed Blue Jackets merchandise.  All fans in costume will be subject to normal arena rules and regulations (no masks, no weapons, etc.).

Face painters and airbrush artists will be located throughout the concourse to help get faces a little ghoulish for the game.

For more information about the night’s festivities and to get in the Hockey Halloween spirit download the CBJ App in the Apple or Google Play Stores or visit www.BlueJackets.com/Halloween.

For all games throughout the season, families can take advantage of the Columbus Dispatch Family Value Pack presented by ABC6 and Fox 28. The value pack includes a ticket to the game, an OhioHealth Chiller Skate Pass, the choice of a value meal, featuring items like a hot dog, hamburger, or chicken fingers with rotating sides of chips, popcorn or fries, and Pepsi products. Learn more at www.BlueJackets.com/Family.