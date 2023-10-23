Blue Jackets host Hockey Halloween on Saturday night

The Columbus Blue Jackets are excited to host Hockey Halloween on Saturday, October 28 when they host the New York Islanders at Nationwide Arena. Fans can expect a spooky good time with a variety of Halloween-themed festivities for fans of all ages. The first 3,000 children ages 13 and under will receive a Stinger Trick-or-Treat bucket upon entry. Trick-or-treating will take place from 6-7 p.m. throughout the building.

Fans are encouraged to wear costumes to the game for the opportunity to win autographed Blue Jackets merchandise. All fans in costume will be subject to normal arena rules and regulations (no masks, no weapons, etc.).

Face painters and airbrush artists will be located throughout the concourse to help get faces a little ghoulish for the game.

For more information about the night’s festivities and to get in the Hockey Halloween spirit download the CBJ App in the Apple or Google Play Stores or visit www.BlueJackets.com/Halloween.

For all games throughout the season, families can take advantage of the Columbus Dispatch Family Value Pack presented by ABC6 and Fox 28. The value pack includes a ticket to the game, an OhioHealth Chiller Skate Pass, the choice of a value meal, featuring items like a hot dog, hamburger, or chicken fingers with rotating sides of chips, popcorn or fries, and Pepsi products. Learn more at www.BlueJackets.com/Family.