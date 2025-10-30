Blue Jackets Foundation celebrates 25 years of giving back with more than $1 million in community grants

As the Columbus Blue Jackets celebrate their 25th National Hockey League season, the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation is marking the milestone with another year of giving back to the community. The Foundation announced tonight that it has awarded more than $1 million in grants to central Ohio nonprofit and youth hockey organizations for the 2025–26 season, continuing its commitment to improving the health and wellness of children and families through programs that expand access to education, promote active lifestyles, advance pediatric cancer care, and grow the game of hockey for all.

Through the generosity of fans, corporate partners, and players, the Blue Jackets Foundation has become one of central Ohio’s leading community champions, funding projects that remove barriers, promote inclusion, and empower young people to thrive both on and off the ice. Since its inception in 2000, the Foundation has contributed more than $16 million to nonprofit organizations and youth programs across the region.

“As we celebrate the Blue Jackets’ 25th season, the Foundation is proud to reflect on 25 years of investing in our community,” said Tara Battiato, Executive Director of the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation. “This milestone represents more than two decades of partnership, passion and purpose, and we’re honored to continue supporting the organizations that make central Ohio a better place for children and families to learn, play and thrive.”

Funding has been granted to organizations across the Foundation’s four key pillars: education, health and safety, pediatric cancer, and the growth and development of youth hockey. The grants below represent a selection of this season’s community investments supporting children and families throughout central Ohio.

Education

The Foundation awarded more than $125,000 in education-focused grants this season to help central Ohio youth build strong academic foundations and access vital literacy and leadership programs.

Highlighted grants include:

Junior Achievement of Central Ohio – supporting BizTown and JA Inspire programs that prepare students for future career success through hands-on learning.

Special Olympics Ohio – expanding the Young Readers Club program, making inclusive reading opportunities available to students with intellectual disabilities.

Additional education partners include Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Ohio, Columbus Metropolitan Library Foundation, Community Shelter Board, LSS CHOICES for Victims of Domestic Violence, and YWCA Columbus.

Health & Safety

To promote healthy lifestyles and safe environments for children, the Foundation distributed more than $60,000 in health and safety grants this season.

Highlighted grants include:

Habitat for Humanity–MidOhio – supporting the Playhouse Project, providing children with safe and creative play spaces while raising awareness of affordable housing.

Girls on the Run Central Ohio – equipping girls in Columbus City Schools with new running shoes and training resources to build confidence and lifelong fitness habits.

Pediatric Cancer

The fight against pediatric cancer continues to be a cornerstone of the Foundation’s mission. This season, more than $310,000 was granted to organizations providing care, comfort, and community to children and families affected by cancer.

Highlighted grants include:

Flying Horse Farms – funding life-changing camp experiences that allow children with serious illnesses to enjoy the joys of childhood in a medically safe environment.

A Kid Again – creating year-round adventures for families raising children with life-threatening conditions.

Additional pediatric cancer partners include Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio and NC4K (Nellie’s Champions for Kids).

Youth Hockey

The Foundation remains committed to growing the game and creating more opportunities for youth of all backgrounds to experience hockey. This season, more than $290,000 was awarded to 14 organizations supporting youth, girls’, sled, and adaptive hockey programs.

Highlighted grants include:

YMCA of Central Ohio – expanding street hockey programming to reach more neighborhoods across central Ohio through the Central Ohio Youth Sports Collaborative.

Simon Kenton Council, Scouting America – continuing the Skate into Scouting initiative, which introduces local youth to hockey while promoting teamwork and leadership.

Additional youth hockey grant recipients include 614 Ice Refs, Athens Youth Hockey Association, Capital Amateur Hockey Association, Central Ohio Girls Hockey, Columbus Chill Youth Hockey Association, Columbus Chill Special Hockey, Columbus Ice Hockey Club, Columbus Recreation and Parks Foundation, Leveling the Playing Field – Ohio, Newark Ice Hockey Association, Ohio AAA Blue Jackets, and Ohio Sled Hockey.

The Blue Jackets will also honor the life and legacy of Matīss Kivlenieks by providing free goaltending equipment to youth in central Ohio over the next three years. Funds raised through the Kivi Fund, established in 2021, will be used to purchase brand-new equipment totaling $25,000 per season for each of the next three seasons. Through the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation and in collaboration with the team’s fan development department, the equipment will be distributed to local youth hockey associations, teams, and families.

Beyond its annual grant funding, the Blue Jackets Foundation will continue to invest in the community throughout the season through in-kind donations and proceeds from the 50/50 Raffle, presented by Kemba Financial Credit Union. These year-round contributions further the Foundation’s mission to support the health, wellness, and development of children and families across central Ohio.

About the Blue Jackets Foundation

As the charitable arm of the National Hockey League club, the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation leverages the team’s players, coaches, staff, and fans to partner with and invest in local charities supporting the health and wellness of children in central Ohio. Since its founding in 2000, the Foundation has contributed more than $16 million to local nonprofits through grants and community programs focused on pediatric cancer, education, health and safety, and youth hockey. For more information, visit www.BlueJackets.com/foundation.