Blue Jackets celebrate diversity and inclusion on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The Columbus Blue Jackets will celebrate diversity and inclusion in the sport with Hockey Is For Everyone, presented by Vorys, when the Jackets host the Vancouver Canucks on Monday, January 15 at 1 p.m. The matinee game, which falls on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, will be highlighted by themed recognitions, fundraisers and a Hockey Is For Everyone lapel pin to the first 5,000 fans in attendance.

Celebrating Diversity and Inclusion

The celebration will kick off outside Nationwide Arena with the National Hockey League’s (NHL) United By Hockey Mobile Museum available for free from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Nationwide Arena. The traveling museum, developed in collaboration with ALXMOBILE and supported by the Hockey Hall of Fame, celebrates hockey's changemakers and business leaders, spanning multiple underrepresented and multicultural demographics. The museum includes several new components including a Virtual Reality (VR) Experience, an Adaptive Hockey Display, an expanded, one-of-a-kind hockey card collection, detailed profiles and more.

Inside the arena, a pre-game ceremony will take place featuring Ayodele Adeniye (pronounced I-O-dell Uh-den-ee-YAY), a Columbus-born player on the Adrian College Men’s Hockey Team that won the NCAA Division III Championship in 2022. Adeniye learned to play hockey through the Columbus Ice Hockey Club (CIHC) which is one of 26 official Hockey is for Everyone grassroots hockey organizations across North America. Adeniye will drop the ceremonial puck for the game.

Throughout the game and during intermissions, the Blue Jackets will highlight diversity among hockey participants including CIHC, Blue Jackets Hockey League (BJHL), Capital Amateur Hockey Association (CAHA), CCYHA Special Hockey (athletes with special needs), Central Ohio Girl’s Hockey (COGH), Central Ohio Gay Lesbian Ally Hockey Association, Chiller Adult Hockey League (CAHL), Columbus Chill Youth Hockey Association (CCYHA), Ohio High School Athletic Association, Ohio Sled Hockey (athletes with physical disabilities), and Ohio Warriors Sled Hockey (veterans with physical disabilities).

Raising Money, Removing Barriers

To recognize the importance of diversity in hockey and aid in removing barriers to the sport, Vorys will donate $10,000 to the Columbus Ice Hockey Club. The club serves over 4,000 youth per year, with more than 65 percent of participants being minorities and more than 30 percent female. The Columbus-based law firm has been a long-time supporter of Hockey Is For Everyone and will present the check to CIHC during the game.

The Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation will host unique fundraising activities specifically designated to support the Foundation's efforts in removing barriers to the game of hockey, allowing every child the opportunity to play the sport we love. These include the 50/50 Raffle (www.bluejackets5050.com), presented by Kemba Financial Credit Union, will open at 9 a.m. on January 15 and close after the second intermission. At the game or at home, the 5th Line can enter to win exclusive Hockey Is For Everyone team-issued, player-autographed jerseys by purchasing a $10 raffle ticket between January 13-19 (cbjauction.givesmart.com). Hockey Is For Everyone merchandise, including limited edition “We Stand Together” shirts, are also available for purchase through the Foundation, text CBJAUCTION to 76278 to participate.

In collaboration with the Columbus chapter of the Black Sports Professional Network fans can purchase a special ticket offer to celebrate diversity in hockey. The offer includes a ticket to the game, a pre-game program that includes a Q&A with distinguished panelists and a happy hour. The panel will be hosted by Blue Jackets alumni and Bally Sports Ohio Studio Analyst Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre and will highlight Black Hockey players and stories while also providing a space for the attendees to engage with the Black History of Hockey. For each ticket sold through this offer, one ticket will be donated back to Columbus Parks and Recreation to bring youth members of the Columbus community out to the game. To purchase the Black History of Hockey ticket offer, visit www.BlueJackets.com/BSP.

Members and allies of the LGBTQIA+ community are invited to a celebration of Pride with a special offer that includes a ticket to the game, an exclusive CBJ Pride Belt Bag, a pregame happy hour, appetizers, and the chance to win prizes. A portion of each ticket will be donated to Stonewall Columbus to support their mission to increase visibility, inclusion, and connection for the LGBTQIA+ community.

To learn more about Hockey Is For Everyone, support the Blue Jackets Foundation’s initiatives or purchase the Celebration of Pride Ticket Offer, visit www.BlueJackets.com/HIFE.