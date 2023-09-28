Blue Jackets announce new mobile app to enhance fan experience

The Columbus Blue Jackets are excited to launch a new app for mobile and tablet devices to give The 5th Line a new, tech-forward fan experience. The app, developed by YinzCam, is the first mobile app for the NHL franchise and provides fans with a centralized hub in the palm of their hand.

The mobile app will include a single sign-on connecting all your accounts in one location including Ticketmaster, FanBucks, and more.

Fans can customize their user experience to get push notifications on their preferred communication including promotional offers, gameday information, in-game participation opportunities, the latest items in the Blue Jackets Foundation silent auction, current 50/50 pot, player trades and acquisitions, and more.

“Whether you are a season ticket holder or a single-game attendee, the new app is your one-stop-shop for everything Blue Jackets. The app is designed to be tailored to your needs and evolve your experience over time as you use it,” said Blue Jackets Vice President of Media & Content Marcus Stephenson.

The app offers multiple features providing fans with a unique experience and exclusive content, including:

NEWS: Never miss an update on your favorite team or player - receive breaking news alerts before anyone else.

CONTENT HUB: No more jumping around the website to access your favorite content. The app is your CBJ hub with access to podcasts, video content (Behind the Battle) and exclusive content.

TICKET MANAGEMENT: Purchase, access, manage, and scan mobile tickets right from the app and access vouchers and purchase single-game ticket packages.

GAME UPDATES: Don't miss a second of the action when away from the game or unable to watch. Game updates will be featured on the app home screen on game days and shown on lock screens.

GUEST SERVICES: The Nationwide Arena staff is always available at your fingertips during games. The app includes a Guest Services portal for in-game guest services to enhance your game-day experience.

PRIZES: Fans who download the app and set up their profile will have opportunities to enter-to-win Blue Jackets memorabilia, experiences and more.

The app is available for download now. Fans can download the official Blue Jackets mobile app and complete their user profile by October 1 to be automatically entered into a chance to win two glass seats to a preseason game.

The app is available to download now in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store by searching Columbus Blue Jackets. For a full walkthrough of the app including feature details, visit bluejackets.com/app for more.