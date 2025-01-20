Blue Jackets activate Justin Danforth off Injured Reserve

The forward has missed the past 18 games with a lower body injury suffered on December 10 vs. Philadelphia

CBJ team update new look
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated forward Justin Danforth off Injured Reserve, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Danforth, 31, has missed the past 18 games with a lower body injury suffered on December 10 vs. Philadelphia. He has recorded three goals and five assists for eight points with eight penalty minutes and 49 shots on goal, while averaging 15:20 of ice time in 25 contests with the Blue Jackets in 2024-25. A native of Oshawa, Ontario, he has posted 25-26-51 and 48 penalty minutes in 147 career appearances with the team since making his NHL debut in 2021-22. The 5-8, 188-pound forward signed as a free agent with Columbus on May 3, 2021.

The Blue Jackets return to action tonight against the New York Islanders. Game time from UBS Arena is 7:30 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and the FanDuel Sports Network app begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 7 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 93.3 The Bus in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

