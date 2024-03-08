Blue Jackets acquire 2026 conditional fourth-round draft pick from New York Rangers in exchange for Jack Roslovic

The Columbus Blue Jackets have acquired a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Jack Roslovic, the club announced today. The Blue Jackets are also retaining 50 percent on the rest of Roslovic’s salary for the 2023-24 season.

Roslovic, 27, has registered 77 goals and 136 assists for 213 points with 68 penalty minutes in 426 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets and Winnipeg Jets. Acquired by Columbus along with forward Patrik Laine from Winnipeg in exchange for forward Pierre-Luc Dubois and a 2022 third-round draft pick on Jan. 23, 2021, he tallied 51-95-146 and 50 penalty minutes in 246 games as a Blue Jacket.

The Columbus-native was selected by Winnipeg in the first round, 25th overall, at the 2015 NHL Draft and spent parts of four seasons in the Jets organization from 2016-20. He tallied a career-high 22-23-45 with 12 penalty minutes and a +2 plus/minus rating in 81 games with the Blue Jackets in 2021-22. In 40 contests this season, he collected 6-17-23 and 14 penalty minutes.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Saturday when they host the Nashville Predators. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 12:30 p.m. ET.