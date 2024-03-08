Blue Jackets acquire 2026 conditional fourth-round draft pick from New York Rangers in exchange for Jack Roslovic

rosie trade
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have acquired a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Jack Roslovic, the club announced today.  The Blue Jackets are also retaining 50 percent on the rest of Roslovic’s salary for the 2023-24 season.

Roslovic, 27, has registered 77 goals and 136 assists for 213 points with 68 penalty minutes in 426 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets and Winnipeg Jets.  Acquired by Columbus along with forward Patrik Laine from Winnipeg in exchange for forward Pierre-Luc Dubois and a 2022 third-round draft pick on Jan. 23, 2021, he tallied 51-95-146 and 50 penalty minutes in 246 games as a Blue Jacket.

The Columbus-native was selected by Winnipeg in the first round, 25th overall, at the 2015 NHL Draft and spent parts of four seasons in the Jets organization from 2016-20.  He tallied a career-high 22-23-45 with 12 penalty minutes and a +2 plus/minus rating in 81 games with the Blue Jackets in 2021-22.  In 40 contests this season, he collected 6-17-23 and 14 penalty minutes.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Saturday when they host the Nashville Predators.  Game time from Nationwide Arena is 12:30 p.m. ET.  Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports + and the Bally Sports app begins at 12 p.m. ET.  The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

News Feed

Davidson: CBJ took care of business at trade deadline

Blue Jackets recall Trey Fix-Wolansky from Cleveland Monsters

Blue Jackets acquire Jakub Zboril, third round pick in 2027 NHL Draft from Boston Bruins in exchange for Andrew Peeke

Blue Jackets acquire goaltender Malcolm Subban from St. Louis

Columbus artist brings her own take to hockey art

Blue Jackets end Oilers five-game win streak

‘The kids are all right’ Saturday at Blue Jackets game

Blue Jackets assign G Jet Greaves to Cleveland

Davidson talks deadline as Blue Jackets mull options

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets welcome red-hot Oilers to Nationwide

Blue Jackets can't rally in Pittsburgh

Nylander finding the right fit early in his CBJ tenure

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets look to keep building against Penguins

Nylander gets hat trick, Blue Jackets defeat Golden Knights

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets welcome Golden Knights to Columbus

Johnson placed on IR, Greaves added on emergency recall

Enlistment ceremony highlights Military Appreciation Night

Sillinger scores again in Blue Jackets win against Blackhawks