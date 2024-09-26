Blue Jackets, 97.1 The Fan announce radio programming for 2024-25 season

The Columbus Blue Jackets and 97.1 The Fan are excited to announce the programming schedule returning for the team’s 2024-25 NHL season. Fans can look forward to ancillary programming, daily appearances by their favorite Blue Jackets personalities and on-air promotions.

Fans tuning in to 97.1 The Fan this season can enjoy pre- and post-game shows surrounding each game broadcast, including the 30-minute Toyota Pregame Show for regular season games. Also returning is “The Inside Edge,” presented by First Merchants Bank, a weekly one-hour show every Wednesday at 7 p.m. throughout the season hosted by Blue Jackets broadcasters Bob McElligott and Jody Shelley.

“We are proud to continue working with 97.1 The Fan to bring Blue Jackets content to our fans again this season,” said club Vice President of Business Intelligence & Broadcasting Marc Gregory. “97.1 The Fan is a ratings leader in central Ohio and one of the top sports radio stations in the country, making it the perfect place for listeners to get access to our players, coaches, and broadcasters.”

Morning Juice with Brandon Beam and Bobby Carpenter will have a weekly sit-down with Head Coach Dean Evason every Wednesday morning. Additionally, CBJ broadcasters, insiders and players will be “Talkin’ Jackets” with Morning Juice each day. Returning this season, former Blue Jacket and current television color analyst Jody Shelley will join Bishop & Friends on gamedays. “Hockey & Hounds” with Rothman and Ice will also have special guests weekly.

New this season, the Blue Jackets have partnered with iHeartRadio, Inc. to have 93.3 The Bus serve as the new alternate home for radio broadcasts of the club’s games not carried by 97.1 The Fan, including pre- and post-game coverage. The station will carry its first game this Saturday for the team’s preseason game against the Buffalo Sabres. Game time at Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m.

“We are excited to have 93.3 The Bus, one of the most-listened to stations in Columbus, as our alternate home providing Blue Jackets fans comprehensive radio coverage when our flagship station 97.1 The Fan is unavailable,” said Gregory. “We’re looking forward to working with iHeartMedia Columbus to develop unique activations and entertainment for hockey and music fans alike.”

Game broadcasts on 93.3 The Bus will be promoted across other local iHeartMedia radio stations and social media accounts. Both parties will partner on a variety of promotional activations including regional contesting across iHeartMedia stations in Ohio and guest appearances by club personalities on stations.

In addition to 97.1 The Fan and 93.3 The Bus, fans across Ohio and West Virginia can tune in to 28 local and regional radio stations participating in the Blue Jackets Radio Network for game coverage. All games are also available for streaming on BlueJackets.com and the Blue Jackets Mobile App.

The Blue Jackets play their third preseason game on Friday, September 27 at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena against the Washington Capitals. The game will be broadcast live on BlueJackets.com and the club’s app and can be heard on 97.1 The Fan.