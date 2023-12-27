Keeping tabs on the Blue Jackets at the World Juniors

Four Columbus draft picks are taking part in the popular international tournament

Gavin Brindley USA
By Jeff Svoboda
@JacketsInsider BlueJackets.com

The future of hockey is on display as the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship is under way, and four Blue Jackets prospects are taking part in the international tournament that brings together the best Under-20 players in the world.

READ MORE: Four prospects taking part in World Juniors | Prospect analyst Chris Peters breaks down the Jackets

Two CBJ draft picks in 2022 first-round pick Denton Mateychuk (defenseman, No. 24) and 2022 third-round pick Jordan Dumais (forward, No. 22) are on Team Canada, while 2023 second-round pick Gavin Brindley (forward, No. 4) is on their rivals on the United States squad. 2023 seventh-round pick Oiva Keskinen (forward, No. 20) is on Finland's squad for the event.

The round robin portion of the tournament runs through New Year's Eve, with quarterfinals Jan. 2, semifinals Jan. 4 and then the final Jan. 5.

Follow along here throughout the tournament as we recap how each game goes for the CBJ draft picks as well as player stats and upcoming games.

Player Stats

Gavin Brindley (USA): 1 GP, 2-0-2, Even +/-, 6 SOG, 16:00 TOI

Jordan Dumais (CAN): 2 GP, 0-1-1, +1, 5 SOG, 13:09 TOI

Denton Mateychuk (CAN): 2 GP, 0-3-3, +5, 1 SOG, 23:53 TOI

Oiva Keskinen (FIN): 2 GP, 0-0-0, -1, 1 SOG, 15:17 TOI

Thursday's Schedule

United States (Brindley) vs. Switzerland, 11 a.m.

Previous Results

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Canada moved to 2-0 at the tournament with an impressive performance, scoring five times in the third period to post a 10-0 victory over Latvia. Mateychuk had two assists in the game and is now plus-5 at the tournament on Canada's top defensive pair, while Dumais notched his first assist of the event and had five shots on goal in the game.

Meanwhile, Keskinen and Finland were on the wrong end of the tournament's first big upset, falling 4-3 to Germany for the first time ever at the event. 

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Brindley was the star of the day, posting two goals in the second period of the United States' 4-1 win over Norway. Brindley tallied on the power play to make it a 2-0 game and then ripped a wrist shot home 2:33 later after creating a turnover on the forecheck. After the game, he was chosen as Team USA's player of the game for his effort.

In a game featuring three CBJ draft picks, Dumais and Mateychuk were part of a Canadian team that worked its way to a 5-2 win over Keskinen and Finland on Tuesday. Mateychuk had a second assist on the first Canada goal and skated 24:03 on the top pair, while Dumais nearly scored but hit the post. Keskinen's 18:12 of ice time was third among Finnish forwards.

