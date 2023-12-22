Four Blue Jackets prospects to participate in 2024 World Juniors

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced today that four prospects have been selected to participate in the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championships, which runs from December 26-January 5 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

It comprises the best Under-20-year-old players in the world and consists of 10 countries split between two pools.

Right wing Jordan Dumais and defenseman Denton Mateychuk will compete for Canada, right wing Gavin Brindley will skate for the United States and center Oiva Keskinen will represent Finland.

Dumais, 19, is making his international debut for Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championships. The 5-8, 175-pound winger has registered 119 goals and 206 assists for 325 points in 193 career games with the Halifax Mooseheads in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League since making his league debut in 2020. He leads the QMJHL in points-per-game and ranks fourth-T in assists and points in 2023-24 with 16-31-47 and 2.24 points-per-game in 21 contests. In 2022-23, he captured the Michel Briere Trophy (MVP) and Jean Beliveau Trophy (Most Points) after leading the league in assists and points with 54-86-140 in 64 appearances with the Mooseheads. The Montreal, Quebec native was selected by Columbus in the third round, 96th overall, at the 2022 NHL Draft.

Mateychuk, 19, first represented Canada in the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championships. He has totaled 30-145-175 and 68 penalty minutes in 175 contests with the Moose Jaw Warriors in the Western Hockey League since making his league debut in 2019-20. The 5-11, 192-pound native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, has collected 6-29-35 in 24 outings with Moose Jaw in 2023-24, ranking third-T among WHL defensemen in assists and fourth-T in points. He was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round, 12th overall at the 2022 NHL Draft.

Brindley, 19, has represented the United States at various international tournaments, including the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships (bronze medal) and the 2022 IIHF U18 World Championships (silver medal). A native of Estero, Florida, the 5-8, 163-pound forward has recorded 22-34-56 and 42 penalty minutes in 59 outings with the University of Michigan in the Big 10 over two seasons. The sophomore leads the team in goals with 10-8-18 and 20 penalty minutes in 18 appearances this season. He was selected by Columbus in the second round, 34th overall at the 2023 NHL Draft.

Keskinen, 19, has represented Finland at numerous international tournaments. The center made his professional debut in 2023-24 and has registered 3-12-15 and four penalty minutes in 29 games with Tappara in Finland’s top professional league (Liiga). He is tied for the league lead among teenagers in assists and ranks fourth in points. The 6-0, 181-pound native of Ylojarvi, Finland, was selected by Columbus in the seventh round, 194th overall at the 2023 NHL Draft.