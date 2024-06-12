Season Recap: Justus Annunen

His .928 save percentage was the third-best single-season mark in franchise history among goalies with at least 10 appearances, behind Calvin Pickard (.932 in 2014-15) and David Aebischer (.931 in 2001-02). Additionally, Annunen posted a 1.71 goals-against average in 10 appearances from Feb. 29 through the end of the season, joining Carolina Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen as the only goaltenders to post a goals-against average of below 2.00 in at least 10 appearances during that span.

Including the two shutouts, Annunen posted a save percentage of .920 or better in eight of his 14 appearances.

His season-high in saves came in a 5-2 win over the Minnesota Wild on April 4, 2024, where he stopped 44 of 46 shots.