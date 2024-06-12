In his first season playing over two NHL games, Justus Annunen was fantastic for the Avalanche. The 24-year-old goaltender posted a .928 save percentage and a 2.25 goals-against average along with an 8-4-1 record in 14 appearances in 2023-24.
Season Recap: Justus Annunen
Goaltender Posted .928 Save Percentage in Third Season With Avalanche
Annunen recorded the first two shutouts of his NHL career in back-to-back starts against the Chicago Blackhawks on Feb. 29, 2024, and March 4, 2024, making a combined 61 saves across both starts.
His .928 save percentage was the third-best single-season mark in franchise history among goalies with at least 10 appearances, behind Calvin Pickard (.932 in 2014-15) and David Aebischer (.931 in 2001-02). Additionally, Annunen posted a 1.71 goals-against average in 10 appearances from Feb. 29 through the end of the season, joining Carolina Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen as the only goaltenders to post a goals-against average of below 2.00 in at least 10 appearances during that span.
Including the two shutouts, Annunen posted a save percentage of .920 or better in eight of his 14 appearances.
His season-high in saves came in a 5-2 win over the Minnesota Wild on April 4, 2024, where he stopped 44 of 46 shots.
Annunen enters the 2024-25 season, his fourth with the Avalanche, with two years left on his contract. He’s 31 saves away from 500 for his career and 10 wins shy of 20.