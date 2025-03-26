Avalanche Signs Gay

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed forward Cooper Gay to a two-year entry-level contract through the 2026-27 season.

Gay, 23, collected 30 points (19g/11a) in a career-high 35 games and served as assistant captain in 2024-25 for the University of St. Thomas, setting personal-bests in both goals and assists. He ranked second on St. Thomas in goals, third in points and added a career-high seven tallies on the man advantage to pace the club in that category.

The Edina, Minn., native totaled 58 career points (35g/23a) in 94 games with the Tommies from 2022-25. He posted a 12g/9a scoring line across 29 games in 2023-24 and added a personal-best four game-winning tallies to lead all St. Thomas skaters. The winger registered the first point streak of his career that season, recording five points (3g/2a) during a three-game span from Oct. 20 – 27, 2023.

Prior to his collegiate career, the 6-foot-4, 209-pound right wing spent the 2021-22 season with the Fargo Force in the USHL and recorded 14 points (7g/7a) in 51 games. He also appeared in one playoff outing for Fargo. Additionally, from 2019-21 he spent time in the NAHL with the Minnesota Magicians and the St. Cloud Norsemen and totaled 13 points (8g/5a) in 40 career outings.

Gay attended the 2024 Avalanche Development Camp this past summer.