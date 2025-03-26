Avalanche Signs Posch

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today the team has signed goaltender Isak Posch to a two-year, entry-level contract through the 2026-27 season.

Posch, 23, competed at St. Cloud State University in 2024-25 and registered a 12-10-0 record, a .923 save percentage, a 2.40 goals against average and two shutouts in 22 appearances. The netminder’s Sv% ranks second in the NCHC conference, while his goals against average checks in at fourth. He’s one of three netminders in the conference to record multiple shutouts in 2024-25.

The 6-foot-3, 209-pound goaltender played each of the last two seasons at St. Cloud State and recorded a 17-16-2 record, a .915 Sv%, a 2.60 GAA and three shutouts in 36 career NCAA games. He earned a spot on the NCHC All-Rookie Team in 2023-24. Prior to enrolling with the Huskies, Posch played for the NAHL’s Minnesota Wilderness (2022-23) and the USHL’s Sioux Falls Stampede (2021-22). With the Wilderness, Posch recorded a 25-13-2 record, a .926 Sv%, a 2.12 GAA and four shutouts over 44 regular-season games and added a 6-2-1 record, a .945 Sv% and a 1.66 GAA in nine postseason games.

A native of Umea, Sweden, Posch played in various levels of Sweden’s junior circuit, most recently in 2020-21 with Leksands IF’s under-20 club. He also appeared in two games for Karlskrona HK in the HockeyEttan, Sweden’s tier three professional league. Posch made 22 appearances in the under-20 league over parts of the 2018-21 campaigns and finished with an 18-3-0 record, a .924 Sv%, a 2.01 GAA and four shutouts.