Season Recap: Jonathan Drouin

Of Drouin’s 19 goals, 14 of them came at even strength, which is the second-highest tally of his career (15 in 2018-19). Additionally, his 19 power-play points were the most by a player in their first season with the Avalanche after joining from another team since Andrew Brunette (28) and Pierre Turgeon (20) in 2005-06.

Finishing in the top five among Avalanche players in goals and points, Drouin was one of the most improved this season. He was the only skater who played in over 50% of games over the past two seasons that scored fewer than three goals in 2022-23 and more than 10 in 2023-24. His shooting percentage also grew by 12.1% from the 2022-23 season to the 2023-24 season, which was the largest by any player with at least 60 shots in each of the past two seasons.