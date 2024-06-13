Season Recap: Jonathan Drouin

Winger Earned Career Highs in Assists and Points in Debut Season With Avalanche

CA-2324-Recaps-Jonathan Drouin-16x9
By Coby Maeir

Reuniting with his Halifax Mooseheads teammate Nathan MacKinnon, Jonathan Drouin had the best season of his career. The 29-year-old winger earned career-bests with 37 assists, 56 points, and a plus/minus rating of +12 in 79 games. Due to an injury, Drouin missed the first eight games of the playoffs, but posted three assists in three playoff games in Round Two.

Of Drouin’s 19 goals, 14 of them came at even strength, which is the second-highest tally of his career (15 in 2018-19). Additionally, his 19 power-play points were the most by a player in their first season with the Avalanche after joining from another team since Andrew Brunette (28) and Pierre Turgeon (20) in 2005-06.

Finishing in the top five among Avalanche players in goals and points, Drouin was one of the most improved this season. He was the only skater who played in over 50% of games over the past two seasons that scored fewer than three goals in 2022-23 and more than 10 in 2023-24. His shooting percentage also grew by 12.1% from the 2022-23 season to the 2023-24 season, which was the largest by any player with at least 60 shots in each of the past two seasons.

He recorded his first point with the Avalanche on Oct. 11, 2023, against the Los Angeles Kings and scored his first goal with the team on Nov. 13, 2023, against the Seattle Kraken. Fittingly, MacKinnon received the primary assist on the goal.

Jonathan Drouin 11/13/23 @ SEA

Arguably the biggest goal of Drouin's season was an overtime winner against the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 24, 2024, that saw the Avalanche score five unanswered goals after trailing 4-0 in the second period.

Drouin had 11 different multi-game point streaks during the regular season. From Dec. 13, 2023, to Dec. 21, 2023, he posted a season-high five-game point streak, recording a goal and five assists. He also recorded eight points over different four-game point streaks from March 16, 2024, to March 24, 2024, and April 4, 2024, to April 8, 2024.

Jonathan Drouin 04/04/24 @ MIN, 04/05/24 @ EDM, 04/07/24 vs. DAL, 04/09/24 vs. MIN

Jonathan Drouin's Multi-Game Point Streaks in 2023-24

Dates
Games
Goals
Assists
Points
Nov. 11-13, 2023
2
1
1
2
Dec. 13-21, 2023
5
1
5
6
Dec. 27-29, 2023
2
1
1
2
Jan. 1-6, 2024
3
4
1
5
Jan. 10-15, 2024
3
1
3
4
Jan. 20-26, 2024
3
0
3
3
Feb. 15-18, 2024
2
0
2
2
Feb. 27-29, 2024
2
0
2
2
March 4-6, 2024
2
2
2
4
March 16-24, 2024
4
2
6
8
April 4-9, 2024
4
4
4
8

Entering the 2024 offseason, Drouin is an unrestricted free agent and is able to sign with any NHL team beginning on July 1.

