Casey Mittelstadt made an instant impact with the Avalanche after being acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres on March 6, 2024. The 25-year-old center posted four goals and six assists in 18 regular season games in addition to three goals and six assists in 11 playoff games. He'salso an extremely disciplined player, playing the most minutes (285:37) by an Avalanche skater who committed fewer than three penalties.
Season Recap: Casey Mittelstadt
Trade Acquisition Recorded 10 Points in 18 Regular Season Games With Avalanche
The Edina, Minnesota, native hit the ground running in Colorado, recording a goal in his second game with the club that was the first of a five-game point streak where he scored two goals and three assists.
Including the aforementioned five-game point streak, Mittlestadt posted two multi-game point streaks in the regular season with the Avalanche, recording a point in 10 of 18 regular season games and in seven of 11 playoff games. In the postseason, he posted a three-game point streak in Round One and a two-game point streak in Round Two.
The most points Mittelstadt scored in a game with the Avalanche was three, when he recorded three assists in a win over the Winnipeg Jets in Game Three of Round One.
In his time with the Sabres in 2023-24, Mittlestadt posted 14 goals and 33 assists in 62 games, giving him a total of 18 goals, which is a career best, and 39 assists in 80 games.
Mittelstadt enters the 2024 offseason as a restricted free agent, which means that the Avalanche have the right to match any offer sheet he may sign with another team once free agency begins. He’s 43 games shy of 400 for his career and four points away from the 200-point mark.