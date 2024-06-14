Season Recap: Casey Mittelstadt

Including the aforementioned five-game point streak, Mittlestadt posted two multi-game point streaks in the regular season with the Avalanche, recording a point in 10 of 18 regular season games and in seven of 11 playoff games. In the postseason, he posted a three-game point streak in Round One and a two-game point streak in Round Two.

The most points Mittelstadt scored in a game with the Avalanche was three, when he recorded three assists in a win over the Winnipeg Jets in Game Three of Round One.