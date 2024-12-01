Rantanen Named NHL's Second Star of the Month

NEW YORK (Dec. 1, 2024) – Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas, Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen and Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the month of November presented by GEICO.

SECOND STAR – MIKKO RANTANEN, RW, COLORADO AVALANCHE

Rantanen shared the League lead with 11 total goals and four game-winning goals across 14 appearances (11-8—19) to guide the Avalanche (13-12-0, 26 points) to an 8-6-0 month. He scored in half of his 14 contests, highlighted by his second hat trick of the season Nov. 13 vs. LAK (3-1—4) as well as a pair of two-goal performances: Nov. 5 vs. SEA (2-0—2) and Nov. 9 vs. CAR (2-1—3). Rantanen, who produced six total multi-point games, additionally finished among the November leaders in even-strength goals (t-1st; 8), even-strength points (t-4th; 14), points (t-8th; 19) and power-play goals (t-9th; 3). The 28-year-old Rantanen, who is slated to represent Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, ranks sixth in the NHL with 15-19—34 through 25 total outings this season. He also places among the top 2024-25 performers in hat tricks (1st; 2), game-winning goals (t-3rd; 4), goals (t-4th; 15), even-strength goals (t‑8th; 10), power-play goals (t-8th; 5), even-strength points (t-9th; 22) and power-play points (t-9th; 12).