Racing with the Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings (33-31-6) @ Colorado Avalanche (43-25-3)

7 p.m. MT | Ball Arena | Watch: My20, Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

After picking up four of six points on their road trip, the Avalanche return to Colorado for a four-game homestand that begins with a clash against their rivals, the Detroit Red Wings.

Latest Result (COL): COL 5, MTL 4 (SO)

Latest Result (DET): DET 5, UTA 1

Shootout Special

The Avalanche defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-4 in a shootout on Saturday at Bell Centre. Brock Nelson scored the shootout winner and added a tally in regulation while Martin Necas, Ryan Lindgren and Sam Malinski each lit the lamp for the Avs. Malinski opened the scoring at 7:35 of the first period with his third goal of the season via a one-timer from the top of the right circle. At 10:09 of the first period, Lindgren doubled Colorado’s lead with his fourth goal of the season via a left-circle wrist shot. Necas put the Avs up 3-0 on the power play at 5:24 of the second period with his 24th goal of the season via a shot from the left doorstep. Juraj Slafkovsky put Montreal on the board at 5:51 of the second period. Nelson scored his 23rd goal of the season at 3:58 of the third period via a redirect on Devon Toews’ shot from the point. Joshua Roy answered for the Canadiens to cut their deficit to two goals at 9:24 of the third period. Slafkovsky scored his second goal of the night at 9:54 of the third period and Christian Dvorak tied the game at 13:32. With the game on his stick in the fourth round of the shootout, Nelson beat Canadiens goaltender Samuel Montembeault to secure the victory for the Avs.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

Nathan MacKinnon leads the NHL in points (105) and assists (77).

All Hail Cale

Cale Makar leads NHL defensemen in points (81), goals (26) and assists (55). Among all NHL skaters, he’s seventh in assists and tied for ninth in points.

Let’s Get Lehky

Artturi Lehkonen is second on the Avalanche in goals (27).

History

In 89 previous regular-season matchups against the Red Wings, the Avalanche are 41-41-7. When they met earlier this season, the Avalanche won 2-1 on December 7th in Detroit. The teams have met six times in the playoffs, including when the Avalanche won 4-2 in the 1996 Western Conference Final on the way to capturing their first Stanley Cup.

Scoring in Salt Lake City

The Red Wings defeated the Utah Hockey Club 5-1 at Delta Center on Monday. Utah’s Dylan Guenther opened the scoring on the power play at 3:46 of the first period. At 5:08 of the first period, Elmer Soderblom tied the game for Detroit. Marco Kasper scored the lone second-period goal to give the Red Wings a 2-1 lead at 1:34. The Red Wings scored three times in the third period courtesy of goals from Austin Watson at 9:51, an empty-net tally from Alex DeBrincat at 17:06 and Tyler Motte at 18:32.

Doing Work Against Detroit

MacKinnon has posted 30 points (15g/15a) in 20 games against the Red Wings.

In eight games against Detroit, Makar has recorded 17 points (7g/10a).

Brock Nelson has registered 27 points (16g/11a) in 32 games against the Red Wings.

Making Moves in the Motor City

Raymond leads the Red Wings in points (70) and assists (46) while being third in goals (24).

Dylan Larkin is second on the Red Wings in points (62), goals (28) and assists (34).

DeBrincat leads the Red Wings in goals (33) and is third in points (61).

A Numbers Game

.850%

The Avalanche’s .850 points percentage in the month of March is the best in the NHL during that span.

2.11

Since February 1st, the Avalanche are allowing 2.11 goals per game, which is the fewest in the NHL during that span.

64

Lehkonen’s 64 goals since the start of the 2022-23 season are the fifth most among Finnish-born players during that span.

Quote That Left a Mark

"I was getting ready to go with [Jonathan] Drouin. And Drouin told me to go with Nelson, that his move would beat [Montreal goalie Sam Montembeault]."

-- Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar on the process of choosing Brock Nelson in the shootout