Avalanche Handily Clip Red Wings 5-2, Extend Home Win Streak to 10 Games

Defeated Detroit

Devon Toews posted a goal and two assists to help the Avalanche defeat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 at Ball Arena on Tuesday. Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Valeri Nichushkin and Logan O'Connor each recorded tallies while Martin Necas and Jonathan Drouin both posted two assists. In net for Colorado, Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 21 of the 23 shots he faced.

"I thought we were playing with a good conscience," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said after the game. "I thought we were making pretty good decisions for the most part."

The Avs' 10th-consecutive home victory is the longest in the NHL this season.

With the win, the Avalanche improved to 44-25-3.