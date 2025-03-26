Avalanche Handily Clip Red Wings 5-2, Extend Home Win Streak to 10 Games

Colorado Records 25th Home Win of 2024-25 Season

CA-2425-HOME-Recap-16x9
By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Defeated Detroit

Devon Toews posted a goal and two assists to help the Avalanche defeat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 at Ball Arena on Tuesday. Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Valeri Nichushkin and Logan O'Connor each recorded tallies while Martin Necas and Jonathan Drouin both posted two assists. In net for Colorado, Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 21 of the 23 shots he faced.

"I thought we were playing with a good conscience," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said after the game. "I thought we were making pretty good decisions for the most part."

The Avs' 10th-consecutive home victory is the longest in the NHL this season.

With the win, the Avalanche improved to 44-25-3.

How It Happened

Detroit's J.T. Compher opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 6:00 of the first period.

Makar tied the game at 6:44 of the first period with his 27th goal of the season via a left-point shot that deflected off of Detroit defenseman Moritz Seider and in the net. The goal was originally credited to Nichushkin but was later changed to Makar.

Nichushkin gave the Avalanche a 2-1 lead at 12:52 of the first period with his 19th goal of the season via a shot from the left doorstep set up by Nathan MacKinnon's cross-crease backhand feed. With the assist on the goal, MacKinnon extended his home point streak to 22 games, tying Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski for the longest such streak this season.

The Avs doubled their lead on the power play at 4:39 of the second period when Devon Toews scored his eighth goal of the season via a one-timer from the top of the right circle.

MacKinnon gave the Avalanche a 4-1 lead on the power play at 8:34 of the third period with his 29th goal of the season via a left-circle shot after breaking up a potential Detroit scoring chance earlier in his shift that would last 2:12.

Austin Watson scored for Detroit at 16:53 of the third period to put the Red Wings within a pair of goals.

Logan O'Connor gave the Avalanche a 5-2 lead with his eighth goal of the season via an empty-net tally at 17:56 of the third period.

Next Up

The Avalanche host the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday at 8 p.m. MT on ESPN.

News Feed

Racing with the Red Wings

Montreal Madness: Avalanche Defeat Canadiens 5-4 in Shootout

Saturday Showcase in Montreal

Colorado Scores an Avalanche of Goals to Defeat Senators 5-1

A Clash in Canada's Capital

Avalanche Fall 2-1 to Maple Leafs

A Tilt in Toronto

Cale Makar Scores Game-Winning Overtime Goal As Avalanche Outshine Stars 4-3

Shooting for the Stars

Parker Kelly Scores Twice in His Home Province to Help Avs Extinguish Flames 4-2

Skating in the Saddledome

Avalanche Fall to Wild 2-1 in Shootout

Into the Wild

Nathan MacKinnon’s Dogg-ed Work Ethic Led Him to Reaching 1,000 Points

MacKinnon Records 1,000th-Career Point As Avalanche Defeat Blackhawks 3-0

MacKinnon Named NHL's First Star of the Week

A Clash with Chicago

Nichushkin and Mackinnon Combine for Five Goals To Propel Avalanche Past Maple Leafs 7-4