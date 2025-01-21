Parker Kelly Thriving in Third-Line Center Role with New Team

In a season filled with change for the Avalanche, one consistent has been the play of the team’s third line centered by Parker Kelly. In his first year with the Avalanche after signing a two-year deal with the club this summer, Kelly has posted 11 points (5g/6a) in 48 games.

Centering Joel Kiviranta and Logan O’Connor on the third line is a massive role that Kelly has taken on this season.

“[Kiviranta] and [O’Connor] are very straight-line guys,” Kelly said. “They’re hard on the forecheck. So I think my role has just been being on the breakouts, being in good spots, trying to support them, give them options, get the puck back to them, and kind of let them skate.

“Being a center, you’re kind of last into the o-zone, I would say, so being a good F3 and just kind of let them do their work. And then just always trying to be [defensively] responsible first and kind of go from there."

When Kelly talks about being the F3, he’s describing his role when the team forechecks. In this system, the first forward (F1) enters the zone to either get the puck or force the defender towards a certain direction. Next, the second forward (F2) enters the zone to either a spot to receive a pass from F1 or to where F1 forced the defender with the puck. Lastly, F3 is the third forward in the zone and will serve as a line of defense if the opposing team has the puck, or they will jump up into the play if their team has possession. When F3 enters, it completes a triangle between the forwards.

Kelly gave credit to his linemates for their success this season and said their line is both simple and detail oriented.

“We always want to play the right way,” Kelly said. “So those two guys are always in the right spots and doing the right thing. So it makes my job a lot easier, for sure.”

Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said that Kelly has been solid in his role, highlighting the line’s success suppressing shots and chances this season.

“I’m pretty happy with that line now that they’ve gotten together because they’ve been doing lots of heavy lifting,” Bednar said.

Some of that heavy lifting includes going up against the opposing team’s top line on any given night. While that role might not be the most glamorous, Kelly said he and his linemates take great pride in it and are making it fun.

“Just having trust from [Bednar] to go out there and do that obviously makes our line feel good,” Kelly said. “And I think we’ve been doing a great job as of late, and we haven’t really been giving up much in the [defensive] zone.”

Kelly said his first season with the Avs has been awesome and that he’s been welcomed with open arms.

“I’m really appreciative of that,” Kelly said. “And there’s just such a good culture here.”