Avalanche Celebrate Native American Heritage Month

Can you share details on your background/upbringing? What inspired you to be an artist?

I was born and raised in metro Detroit, but with close ties to Bay Mills, the reservation in northern Michigan that most of my family call home. It could be challenging to grow up so far away, especially in a community that didn’t believe that Native Americans still existed. But the time I spent in Bay Mills taught me that our culture is still alive, and that art is the heartbeat of our cultural expression. In my grandfather’s coffee shop, I was entranced by the work of local artists, from beadwork, to birch baskets and dreamcatchers, drawing inspiration from the Ojibwe artists who came before me. When I was ten, my aunt taught my sister and I to make our own dreamcatchers, and I was hooked. I made as many as I could, and didn’t stop there: I taught myself to draw, then paint, and eventually to bead, and now I strive to create new works that push my personal limits and show the world what I can do!

Can you share details on your artist style?

I would describe my artist style as being colorful and eclectic, even whimsical. I’m a very nostalgic and sentimental person, so I draw a lot of inspiration from places I’ve been, and the movies, books, and shows I loved as a kid. I also love the art of tattooing, particularly American Traditional style, and you’ll see that influence in the bold lines and high contrast that I use in my work, across mediums. Because I primarily specialize in beadwork, the stylistic influence of my Ojibwe heritage can be seen in everything I create.

What was the inspiration behind this piece?

When I was asked to create a piece for Native American Heritage Month, my first thought was “I have to do Ojibwe florals.” In my culture, creative inspiration is drawn from the world around us, and florals have been a staple of Ojibwe aesthetics for as long as we can collectively remember. From clothing and jewelry, to paintings, and even tattoos, this particular floral style signifies the work of an Ojibwe artist. By choosing Ojibwe florals for this piece, I have the opportunity to express my deep pride and appreciation, not only for my Indigenous identity, but for my Ojibwe heritage specifically.

What does Native American Heritage month mean to you?

For me, Native American Heritage Month is a time for me to reflect on the resilience of my ancestors, and honor their strength and their sacrifices. In Native communities we like to say that “every month is Native American Heritage Month,” because for us, the work of reclaiming our culture never stops; but November is special to me because I see it as a time for Non-Natives to turn their eyes on our community with openness and curiosity, to learn about the way that we live and have lived, and stand with us as a thriving culture. I take it upon myself to take on some of that load, to do some of that teaching, with the hopes that my efforts can create stronger community bonds across culture, for all of us.

Why was it important for you to create this piece with the Colorado Avalanche?

This is really special for me. I’ve been a die-hard hockey fan my whole life. I’ve lived all over the country, and have hockey friends from all over the country, and bonding (or perhaps beefing) over team matchups and rankings brings us all together in a way that's effortlessly energetic and fun. I have a huge soft spot for the Aves, and literally started jumping up and down with excitement when I got the offer to make this piece. It’s also really special for me to know that an organization that I love would go out of its way to support and shout out local artists and their cultures. Go Aves!

What are your social handles?

Instagram: @ajijaak.creations

TikTok: @ajijaak.creations

Facebook: Ajijaak Creations