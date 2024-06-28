Nathan MacKinnon Cements Himself Among NHL Greats After Winning Hart Memorial Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award

After an incredible 2023-24 campaign where he became one of 12 players in NHL history to score at least 140 points in a single season, Nathan MacKinnon added to his personal trophy case.

After two second-place finishes and one third-place finish, MacKinnon won the Hart Memorial Trophy as the league’s most valuable player and after being a finalist on two previous occasions, he took home the Ted Lindsay Award as the league’s most outstanding player as voted by the NHL Players Association.

MacKinnon is the third player in franchise history to win the Hart Trophy (Peter Forsberg in 2002-03, Joe Sakic in 2000-01) and the second player in Avalanche/Nordiques history to win the Ted Lindsay Award (Sakic in 2000-01).