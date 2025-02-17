MacKinnon Scores Twice, Named First Star as Team Canada Defeats Team Finland 5-3

Team Canada’s Win Sets up Rematch With Team USA in Thursday’s Championship Game

NATE_WEB
By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Nathan MacKinnon made his mark in Team Canada's 5-3 win against Finland at TD Garden on Monday, setting up a rematch against Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off Championship on Thursday.

MacKinnon was named the game's first star after scoring his second and third goals of the 4 Nations Face-Off, including the game-winning tally. He's now tied with Team USA's Jake Guentzel and Team Finland's Mikael Granlund for the tournament lead in tallies.

Fellow Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen recorded the primary assist on Team Finland's first goal.

Just 46 seconds after Connor McDavid put Team Canada on the board first, MacKinnon skated into the offensive zone, picked up the puck in the right circle and scored via a wrist shot at 4:59 of the opening frame.

At 5:03 of the middle frame, MacKinnon scored his second of the afternoon to give Team Canada a 4-0 lead with a right-circle one-timer set up by fellow Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia, native Sidney Crosby. Half of Crosby's four assists in the 4 Nations Face-Off have been primary helpers on goals scored by MacKinnon.

Action from Boston continues on Monday when Team USA plays Team Sweden at 6 p.m. MT on TNT, TruTV and Max.

Team Canada plays Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off Championship on Thursday at 6 p.m. MT on ESPN and ESPN+.

News Feed

Leader in the Community: Donovan Webb Makes a Difference Through Social Work

Nathan MacKinnon Makes History, Scores First-Ever Goal at 4 Nations Face-Off

Avalanche Players Excited for Opportunity to Play at 4 Nations Face-Off

Friday Night Frenzy: Avalanche Defeat Oilers 5-4 in Thriller

Friday Night Hockey in Edmonton

Jr. Avs Receive Memorable Send-Off to 2025 Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament

Hometown Hero: Cale Makar Scores 20th Goal of the Season as Avalanche Beat Flames 4-2 in Calgary

A Fight with the Flames

Avalanche Fall 3-0 to Canucks

ALTITUDE SPORTS RETURNS TO XFINITY!

A Battle in British Columbia

Avalanche Shutout Flyers 2-0, Complete Perfect Homestand

Sunday Matinee with Philadelphia

Drouin's Three-Point Night Helps Avalanche Beat Blues 5-0

Battling the Blues at Ball

Avalanche Fall 5-2 to Islanders

New York State of Mind

Matinee Madness in Manhattan: Avalanche Beat Rangers 5-4 in Thrilling Finish