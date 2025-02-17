MacKinnon Scores Twice, Named First Star as Team Canada Defeats Team Finland 5-3

Nathan MacKinnon made his mark in Team Canada's 5-3 win against Finland at TD Garden on Monday, setting up a rematch against Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off Championship on Thursday.

MacKinnon was named the game's first star after scoring his second and third goals of the 4 Nations Face-Off, including the game-winning tally. He's now tied with Team USA's Jake Guentzel and Team Finland's Mikael Granlund for the tournament lead in tallies.

Fellow Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen recorded the primary assist on Team Finland's first goal.

Just 46 seconds after Connor McDavid put Team Canada on the board first, MacKinnon skated into the offensive zone, picked up the puck in the right circle and scored via a wrist shot at 4:59 of the opening frame.