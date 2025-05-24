Deadline Duo Down the Middle: Brock Nelson and Charlie Coyle

Nelson Acquired March 6th; Colorado Traded for Coyle on March 7th

CA-2425-PlayerRecap-Web-16x9
By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Two of the Avs’ trade deadline acquisitions, Brock Nelson from the New York Islanders and Charlie Coyle from the Boston Bruins, each posted 13 points (Nelson: 6g/7a, Coyle 2g/11a) in 19 regular-season games with the Avalanche. Overall this season, Nelson posted 56 points (26g/30a) in 80 games and Coyle registered 35 points (17g/18a).

Both Nelson and Coyle recorded an assist in their Avs debuts, which was a March 8th win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Nelson scored his first two goals in Burgundy and Blue in a 5-1 victory against the Ottawa Senators on March 20th while Coyle found the back of the net for the first time as an Av in the team’s 7-3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 3rd.

Beginning with the aforementioned game in Columbus, Coyle ended the regular season on a six-game point streak that saw him post 11 points (2g/9a). The streak began with a three-point (1g/2a) night in Columbus and ended with a three-point (1g/2a) game in Anaheim.

Charlie Coyle's Avalanche Highlights

Of Nelson’s three multi-point games with the Avs, two were multi-goal contests. In addition to his first two goals against the Senators, Nelson recorded two goals, including the 300th of his career, against the Los Angeles Kings on April 12th.

Brock Nelson's Avalanche Goals

Entering the offseason, Nelson is an unrestricted free agent while Coyle has one year remaining on his contract. Nelson enters the 2025-26 season 80 games from 1,000, 14 assists from 300 and 13 points from 600. Coyle enters the 2025-26 season 50 games from 1,000, 11 goals from 200, four assists from 300 and 15 points from 500.

News Feed

Joel Kiviranta Posted a Career Year in 2024-25

The Return of the Condor

Miles Wood Battled Back to Reach Milestone in Second Season with Avalanche

Ross Colton Hit the Ground Running in Second Season with Avalanche

Top Moments From the 2024-25 Season

Four Avalanche Pillars Recognized by NHL

Avalanche Fall 4-2 to Stars in Game Seven

Game Seven Showdown Against the Stars

Gabriel Landeskog Named Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy Finalist

Avalanche Defeat Stars 7-4 in Back-and-Forth Game Six Thriller, Force Game Seven

Battle at Ball for Game Six

Nathan MacKinnon Nominated for Ted Lindsay Award

Cale Makar Nominated for Ted Lindsay Award

Cale Makar Nominated for James Norris Memorial Trophy

Avalanche Fall 6-2 to Stars in Game Five

A Tilt with Texas-Sized Importance 

Gabriel Landeskog Scores First NHL Goal in 1,041 Days as Avalanche Tie Series at 2-2, Shutout Stars 4-0

Saturday Showdown with the Stars