Deadline Duo Down the Middle: Brock Nelson and Charlie Coyle

Two of the Avs’ trade deadline acquisitions, Brock Nelson from the New York Islanders and Charlie Coyle from the Boston Bruins, each posted 13 points (Nelson: 6g/7a, Coyle 2g/11a) in 19 regular-season games with the Avalanche. Overall this season, Nelson posted 56 points (26g/30a) in 80 games and Coyle registered 35 points (17g/18a).

Both Nelson and Coyle recorded an assist in their Avs debuts, which was a March 8th win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Nelson scored his first two goals in Burgundy and Blue in a 5-1 victory against the Ottawa Senators on March 20th while Coyle found the back of the net for the first time as an Av in the team’s 7-3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 3rd.

Beginning with the aforementioned game in Columbus, Coyle ended the regular season on a six-game point streak that saw him post 11 points (2g/9a). The streak began with a three-point (1g/2a) night in Columbus and ended with a three-point (1g/2a) game in Anaheim.