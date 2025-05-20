Ross Colton Hit the Ground Running in Second Season with Avalanche

In his second season with the Avalanche, Ross Colton posted 29 points (16g/13a) in 61 games despite missing 21 games with injury. Colton’s season got off to a hot start as he posted nine points (8g/1a) in the first nine games, with four of those tallies coming on the power play. That start included a three-game goal streak from October 16th-20th with Colton scoring two goals in two of the last three games of that streak, which were the team’s first two wins of the season.

That streak included two of Colton’s three multi-goal contests, a pair of his seven multi-point games and two of his career-high five power-play goals in 2024-25. Through the month of October, Colton was tied for sixth in the league in goals (8).