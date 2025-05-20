Ross Colton Hit the Ground Running in Second Season with Avalanche

Forward Set Career-High in Power-Play Goals in 2024-25

By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

In his second season with the Avalanche, Ross Colton posted 29 points (16g/13a) in 61 games despite missing 21 games with injury. Colton’s season got off to a hot start as he posted nine points (8g/1a) in the first nine games, with four of those tallies coming on the power play. That start included a three-game goal streak from October 16th-20th with Colton scoring two goals in two of the last three games of that streak, which were the team’s first two wins of the season.

That streak included two of Colton’s three multi-goal contests, a pair of his seven multi-point games and two of his career-high five power-play goals in 2024-25. Through the month of October, Colton was tied for sixth in the league in goals (8).

Ross Colton's Goals: October 2024

Additionally, Colton is the only player in the league to have registered 15 goals in each of the last four seasons while averaging fewer than 15 minutes per game.

Colton posted three game-winning goals this season, with one of them being the opening tally in the Avs’ 4-0 road win against the New Jersey Devils in front of his family and friends.

Another one of his game-winners came in unique fashion. In the Avs’ 6-1 win against the Minnesota Wild on January 9th, Wild defenseman Declan Chisholm attempted to make a breakout pass from behind his own net, but the puck went right to Colton’s stick, leading to the goal.

Colton enters the 2025-26 season with two years remaining on his contract. He’s 69 games from 400, 20 goals from 100, 28 assists from 100 and 48 points from 200.

