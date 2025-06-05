Scott Wedgewood Provided Boost in Net After Trade to Colorado

Over 24 appearances with the Predators and Avalanche in 2024-25, Wedgewood made 22 starts and posted a 14-6-2 record along with a .908 save percentage and a 2.32 goals-against average.

In 19 games with the Avs, he made 18 starts, posting a 13-4-1 record with a .917 save percentage and a 1.99 goals-against average. He’s one of three goaltenders in franchise history with at least 15 starts to have a sub-2.00 goals-against average and a winning percentage of .750 or better, joining Philipp Grubauer (2020-21) and Jocelyn Thibault (1994-95). Additionally, Wedgewood tied his career-high in shutouts with two, both coming while playing for the Avs.

Wedgewood’s first shutout of the season came against the New Jersey Devils, one of his former teams, on December 8th, when he stopped all 25 shots he faced in a 4-0 victory. Against the Chicago Blackhawks on March 10th, Wedgewood recorded his second shutout of the season by making 20 saves, including some grade-A stops, in a 3-0 win.