Scott Wedgewood Provided Boost in Net After Trade to Colorado

Goaltender Posted .917 Save Percentage and 1.99 Goals-Against Average in 18 Games with Avalanche

By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Scott Wedgewood joined the Avalanche via a trade with the Nashville Predators on November 30th that sent goaltender Justus Annunen and a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft to Nashville. Upon arriving in Colorado, Wedgewood made an immediate impact.

In his first appearance with the Avs, Wedgewood stopped all 22 shots he faced in a relief outing as the Avalanche came back after being down 4-0 to defeat the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 on December 3rd.

Scott Wedgewood @ Buffalo: 12/03

Over 24 appearances with the Predators and Avalanche in 2024-25, Wedgewood made 22 starts and posted a 14-6-2 record along with a .908 save percentage and a 2.32 goals-against average.

In 19 games with the Avs, he made 18 starts, posting a 13-4-1 record with a .917 save percentage and a 1.99 goals-against average. He’s one of three goaltenders in franchise history with at least 15 starts to have a sub-2.00 goals-against average and a winning percentage of .750 or better, joining Philipp Grubauer (2020-21) and Jocelyn Thibault (1994-95). Additionally, Wedgewood tied his career-high in shutouts with two, both coming while playing for the Avs.

Wedgewood’s first shutout of the season came against the New Jersey Devils, one of his former teams, on December 8th, when he stopped all 25 shots he faced in a 4-0 victory. Against the Chicago Blackhawks on March 10th, Wedgewood recorded his second shutout of the season by making 20 saves, including some grade-A stops, in a 3-0 win.

Scott Wedgewood's 2024-25 Shutouts

Including his two shutouts, Wedgewood posted a save percentage of at least .920 in eight of his 24 appearances for Colorado.

Wedgewood enters the 2025-26 season with one year remaining on his contract. He’s 46 games from 200, 38 wins from 100 and two shutouts from 10.

