Miles Wood Battled Back to Reach Milestone in Second Season with Avalanche

Wood Reached 500-Game Plateau in Second Season with Avalanche

By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Despite missing most of the season with an injury, Miles Wood hit a significant milestone when he played in his 500th NHL game on February 22nd against the Nashville Predators. In his second season with the Avalanche, the 29-year-old posted eight points (4g/4a) in 37 regular-season games along with 48 hits.

Wood continued to be one of the fastest skaters in the NHL, finishing in the 99th percentile in top speed (24.82 miles per hour) and in the 97th percentile in speed bursts of at least 22 miles per hour (23).

One of Wood’s four goals was a game-winner in the team’s 2-1 victory against the Washington Capitals on November 21st in the midst of a 3-1-0 road trip

Miles Wood's Goals: 2024-25 Season

With the regular season nearing its end, Wood posted his season-high in points with a two-point outing against the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 3rd in a game that the Avs won 7-3 and clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He then scored in the team’s next game against the St. Louis Blues, marking a two-game goal streak.

Wood enters the 2025-26 season with four years left on his contract. He’s nine goals from 100, nine assists from 100 and 18 points from 200.

