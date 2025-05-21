Miles Wood Battled Back to Reach Milestone in Second Season with Avalanche

Despite missing most of the season with an injury, Miles Wood hit a significant milestone when he played in his 500th NHL game on February 22nd against the Nashville Predators. In his second season with the Avalanche, the 29-year-old posted eight points (4g/4a) in 37 regular-season games along with 48 hits.

Wood continued to be one of the fastest skaters in the NHL, finishing in the 99th percentile in top speed (24.82 miles per hour) and in the 97th percentile in speed bursts of at least 22 miles per hour (23).

One of Wood’s four goals was a game-winner in the team’s 2-1 victory against the Washington Capitals on November 21st in the midst of a 3-1-0 road trip