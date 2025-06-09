Martin Necas Posted Career-High in Assists, Points in 2024-25

Amid a career year, Martin Necas joined the Avalanche along with Jack Drury, a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, and a fourth-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Carolina Hurricanes in a trade on January 24th.

Necas posted a career-best 83 points (27g/56) in 79 games this season, with 28 (11g/17) coming in 30 games with the Avs. He became the second player in Avalanche/Nordiques history to post at least 11 goals and 17 assists in their first 30 games with the franchise, joining Mike Ricci in 1992. In seven playoff games this season, Necas registered five points (1g/4a).

In his second game with the Avs, a 5-4 win against the New York Rangers on January 26th, Necas recorded his first two points with the club, both assists. On January 31st, Necas scored his first goal with the Avs in a 5-0 victory against the St. Louis Blues.