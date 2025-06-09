Martin Necas Posted Career-High in Assists, Points in 2024-25

Forward Posted 56 Assists, 83 Points in 79 Games

CA-2425-PlayerRecap-Web-16x9 (11)
By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Amid a career year, Martin Necas joined the Avalanche along with Jack Drury, a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, and a fourth-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Carolina Hurricanes in a trade on January 24th.

Necas posted a career-best 83 points (27g/56) in 79 games this season, with 28 (11g/17) coming in 30 games with the Avs. He became the second player in Avalanche/Nordiques history to post at least 11 goals and 17 assists in their first 30 games with the franchise, joining Mike Ricci in 1992. In seven playoff games this season, Necas registered five points (1g/4a).

In his second game with the Avs, a 5-4 win against the New York Rangers on January 26th, Necas recorded his first two points with the club, both assists. On January 31st, Necas scored his first goal with the Avs in a 5-0 victory against the St. Louis Blues.

Necas recorded a point in 18 regular-season contests with Colorado and registered seven multi-point games. Additionally, two of those seven multi-point games saw Necas find the back of the net twice, as he scored twice in a 4-2 win against the Calgary Flames on February 6th and a 4-0 win against the Los Angeles Kings on March 27th.

Martin Necas' Avalanche Multi-Goal Games

Of Necas’ 13 multi-game point streaks this season, six came with the Avs, highlighted by a four-contest point streak where he registered seven points (3g/4a) from March 20th-27th. During that streak, the Avalanche went 4-0-0.

The 2025-26 season marks the final year of Necas’ contract. He is 59 games from 500 and 74 points from 400.

News Feed

A Pair of New Faces on the Blueline: Sam Malinski & Keaton Middleton

Scott Wedgewood Provided Boost in Net After Trade to Colorado

All Aboard! Valeri Nichushkin Made Major Impact on Avalanche in 2024-25

A Work of Art: Artturi Lehkonen Posted Career-High 27 Goals in 2024-25

A Boost on the Blueline and Depth Up Front: Ryan Lindgren and Jimmy Vesey

Avalanche Signs Nabokov

Mackenzie Blackwood Stabilized the Avalanche Net After Arriving Via Trade

Jonathan Drouin Earned Career-Best Points-Per-Game Mark in Second Season with Colorado

Deadline Duo Down the Middle: Brock Nelson and Charlie Coyle

Joel Kiviranta Posted a Career Year in 2024-25

The Return of the Condor

Miles Wood Battled Back to Reach Milestone in Second Season with Avalanche

Ross Colton Hit the Ground Running in Second Season with Avalanche

Top Moments From the 2024-25 Season

Four Avalanche Pillars Recognized by NHL

Avalanche Fall 4-2 to Stars in Game Seven

Game Seven Showdown Against the Stars

Gabriel Landeskog Named Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy Finalist