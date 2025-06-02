A Work of Art: Artturi Lehkonen Posted Career-High 27 Goals in 2024-25

Entering the 2024-25 season, Artturi Lehkonen’s career-highs in goals and even-strength tallies were 21 and 15, respectively. Despite missing the first 12 games of the season after getting shoulder surgery in the offseason, he surpassed both of those marks, registering 27 goals, with 25 at even strength. In seven playoff games, he posted three goals and an assist.

In addition to a career-best and team-leading five game-winning goals, Lehkonen posted 18 assists and a club-best +36 plus-minus rating. With those numbers, Lehkonen became the fourth Avalanche player since the franchise moved to Colorado to lead the team in plus-minus rating and game-winning goals (including co-leaders).

Lehkonen posted nine multi-point games including four multi-goal contests, highlighted by his first-career hat trick in a 4-1 victory against the Utah Hockey Club on December 27th.