A Work of Art: Artturi Lehkonen Posted Career-High 27 Goals in 2024-25

25 of Lehkonen’s 27 Goals Came at Even Strength

CA-2425-PlayerRecap-Web-16x9
By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Entering the 2024-25 season, Artturi Lehkonen’s career-highs in goals and even-strength tallies were 21 and 15, respectively. Despite missing the first 12 games of the season after getting shoulder surgery in the offseason, he surpassed both of those marks, registering 27 goals, with 25 at even strength. In seven playoff games, he posted three goals and an assist.

In addition to a career-best and team-leading five game-winning goals, Lehkonen posted 18 assists and a club-best +36 plus-minus rating. With those numbers, Lehkonen became the fourth Avalanche player since the franchise moved to Colorado to lead the team in plus-minus rating and game-winning goals (including co-leaders).

Lehkonen posted nine multi-point games including four multi-goal contests, highlighted by his first-career hat trick in a 4-1 victory against the Utah Hockey Club on December 27th.

Artturi Lehkonen's Hat Trick @ Utah

He posted his season high in points when he recorded a pair of goals and assists in a 4-1 victory against the Dallas Stars on January 18th.

Artturi Lehkonen's Two-Goal Game vs. Dallas

In the 22 regular-season games that Lehkonen scored, the Avalanche went 18-4-0, which over an 82-game season, is a 67-win pace. In the 69 games that he played, the Avalanche went 43-22-4.

One of Lehkonen’s five game-winning goals created a special moment. In their 3-0 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on March 10th, Lehkonen scored at 31 seconds of the third period to give the Avalanche a 1-0 lead. Picking up the secondary assist on the goal was Nathan MacKinnon, who, with that helper, reached the 1,000-point milestone.

Additionally, two more of Lehkonen’s game-winning tallies came in 5-4 victories in New York State. Against the Buffalo Sabres on December 3rd, he completed the Avalanche’s comeback after they were down 4-0 when he scored at 15:38 of the third period.

Lehkonen’s ability to score clutch goals continued later that season at Madison Square Garden. In a win against the New York Rangers on January 26th, Lehkonen capped a thrilling game with a goal with 15 seconds remaining in regulation.

Artturi Lehkonen Goals: 12/03 & 01/26

Lehkonen enters the 2025-26 season with two years remaining on his contract. He’s 10 games away from 600 and 12 points from 300.

