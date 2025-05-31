A Boost on the Blueline and Depth Up Front: Ryan Lindgren and Jimmy Vesey

One of the many trades the Avalanche made this season happened on March 1st when they acquired defenseman Ryan Lindgren and forward Jimmy Vesey along with prospect Hank Kempf from the New York Rangers. In return they traded Juuso Parssinen, Calvin de Haan, along with a second-round pick and fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft to the Rangers.

Lindgren played 19:00 a night in 18 regular-season games with the Avs and posted three points (2g/1a). He added three assists and played 18:37 a game in the playoffs. In 10 regular-season contests, Vesey posted two points (1g/1a).

Including their time with the Rangers this season, Lindgren posted 22 points (4g/18a) in 72 regular-season contests while logging 19:42 a game. Over 43 games with the Rangers and Avalanche, Vesey registered eight points (5g/3a), including the 100th goal of his career.

The Avalanche went 6-0-0 in the six games in which Lindgren played at least 20 minutes for Colorado. Among players with at least five games with a minimum of 20 minutes this season, Lindgren was one of three to go undefeated.

In an April 8th victory against the Vegas Golden Knights, Vesey became the second player born in Boston, Massachusetts, to score a goal for the Avalanche franchise. He joined Paul Stewart, who scored two goals for the Quebec Nordiques in 1979-80.