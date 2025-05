From jaw-dropping on-ice moments to making new friends off it, the 2024-25 Avalanche season was filled with memories.

10. Parker Kelly’s Hit Against Toronto

In a 7-4 win against the Maple Leafs on March 8th, one of the non-goal highlights was Kelly’s hit on Toronto defenseman Simon Benoit. Kelly sent the blueliner over the boards and into the Avs’ bench. In his first season with the Avs, Kelly was given the nickname ‘chaos,’ and posted 161 hits along with a career-high 19 points (8g/11a).